Franklin Covey : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Item 8.01 Other Events
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company's third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will take place on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company's financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Interested persons can participate by dialing (866) 374-5140 (International participants may dial (404) 400-0571), access code: 88618956#. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xj3muxve.
A replay of the webcast will be available starting Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company's website.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d)Exhibits
104Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document.