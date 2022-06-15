Log in
Franklin Covey : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

06/15/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
fc-20220615x8k

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):

June 15, 2022

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission File No. 001-11107

Utah

87-0401551

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(IRS Employer Identification Number)

2200 West Parkway Boulevard

Salt Lake City, Utah 84119-2099

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (801) 817-1776

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: Not Applicable

______________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ]Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ]Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

[ ]Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ]Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.05 Par Value

FC

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. □


Item 8.01 Other Events

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company's third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will take place on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company's financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Interested persons can participate by dialing (866) 374-5140 (International participants may dial (404) 400-0571), access code: 88618956#. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xj3muxve.

A replay of the webcast will be available starting Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company's website.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

104Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document.


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Date: June 15, 2022

By:

/s/ Stephen D. Young

Stephen D. Young

Chief Financial Officer

