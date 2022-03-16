Log in
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

03/16/2022
Conference Call to be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Interested persons can participate by dialing (800) 708-4540 (International participants may dial (847) 619-6397), access code: 50246862. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m6b2dz4g.

A replay of the webcast will be available starting Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the Franklin Covey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 254 M - -
Net income 2022 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Paul S. Walker President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert A. Whitman Executive Chairman
Colleen Dom Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Donald J. McNamara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.-7.40%614
CAE INC.-4.89%7 520
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-15.70%5 667
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.59%5 372
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-9.45%1 654
AFYA LIMITED-20.81%1 156