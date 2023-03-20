Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Conference Call to be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Interested persons may access a live audio webcast on the Company’s website at https://ir.franklincovey.com or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5bffad3cb2746f6bc262198e6453b00. Once registered, participants will have the option of 1) dialing into the call from their phone (via a personalized PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone. For either option, registration will be required to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Franklin Covey Co.

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005619/en/