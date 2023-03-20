Advanced search
    FC   US3534691098

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

(FC)
03:23:09 2023-03-20 pm EDT
45.06 USD   +0.91%
Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
BU
Franklin Covey Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : Franklin Covey Co. - Special Call
CI
Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

03/20/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
Conference Call to be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Interested persons may access a live audio webcast on the Company’s website at https://ir.franklincovey.com or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5bffad3cb2746f6bc262198e6453b00. Once registered, participants will have the option of 1) dialing into the call from their phone (via a personalized PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone. For either option, registration will be required to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Franklin Covey Co.

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is the most trusted leadership company in the world with operations in over 160 countries. We transform organizations by partnering with our clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, our best-in-class content and solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate together to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 293 M - -
Net income 2023 18,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 82,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 44,2%
Managers and Directors
Paul S. Walker President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Robert A. Whitman Executive Chairman
Jennifer C. Colosimo President- Enterprise Division
Colleen Dom Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.-4.53%621
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED0.59%5 094
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.54%4 442
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.30%1 413
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION38.07%1 085
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.29%993