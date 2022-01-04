Log in
    FELE   US3535141028

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.

(FELE)
  Report
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC : ACQUIRES U.S. GROUNDWATER DISTRIBUTION COMPANY - Form 8-K

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC ACQUIRES U.S. GROUNDWATER
DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

Fort Wayne, IN - January 4, 2022 - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that on December 31, 2021 its wholly owned subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash. Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast United States. Blake has approximately $74 million of consolidated annual sales.

DeLancey Davis, President of Headwater Companies, the wholly owned Distribution Segment of Franklin Electric, commented:

"We are pleased to add Blake to the Headwater family. Blake has served the pump industry and related water resource markets for over 40 years and has an outstanding reputation within the industry for quality service and technical depth. The acquisition of Blake adds to Headwater's commitment to the critical groundwater channel, provides geographic expansion in the New York and New England markets and furthers our objective of being the leading source of distribution for water systems solutions in the U.S."

Headwater Companies, LLC is a collection of leading groundwater distributors. Headwater is a focused groundwater distribution organization that delivers quality products and leading brands to the industry, providing contractors with the availability and service they demand to meet their application challenges.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
