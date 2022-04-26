Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FELE   US3535141028

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.

(FELE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:01 pm EDT
80.03 USD   +0.41%
08:14aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:09aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aEarnings Flash (FELE) FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. Posts Q1 EPS $0.63
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC : REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

First Quarter 2022 Highlights
•Record sales of $451.5 million, compared to first quarter 2021 sales of $333.0 million, an increase of 36%
•Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Fueling Systems 29%, Water Systems 27%, and Distribution 26%
•Operating income was a record at $39.9 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2021 of $33.8 million, an increase of 18%
•GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.63, a new record for any first quarter

Fort Wayne, IN - April 26, 2022 - Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022.

First quarter 2022 sales were $451.5 million, compared to first quarter 2021 sales of $333.0 million.First quarter 2022 operating income was $39.9 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2021 of $33.8 million.

First quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.63, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2021 of $0.59.

"Overall, the first quarter was a strong start to the year as we delivered another record first quarter for revenue, operating income and earnings per share.We maintained our momentum with continued strong demand across all our businesses.Our Distribution business posted year-over-year sales growth of 41 percent while our Water Systems and Fueling Systems businesses delivered sales growth of 38 and 28 percent, respectively with all business units benefitting from strong price and volume performance to drive profitable growth," commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

"We achieved record top line results on strong year-over-year organic and acquisition growth, while supply chain and inflationary challenges persisted during the first quarter constraining our margins, and our open order balance increased during the first quarter which is indicative of the current demand environment. Our team remains focused on managing these impacts while meeting our customers' needs, and we will remain agile in response to the evolving landscape," concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $272.6 million in the first quarter 2022, an increase of $75.0 million or 38 percent versus the first quarter 2021. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 27 percent compared to the first quarter 2021.Sales of groundwater pumping, surface pumping and dewatering equipment increased due to strong end market demand.Water Systems operating income in the first quarter was $33.2 million driven by higher sales.First quarter 2021 Water Systems operating income was $31.3 million.



Distribution sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $134.9 million in the first quarter 2022. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 26 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.Revenue growth was driven by solid demand primarily in the U.S. groundwater market due to strong price realization in addition to growth from acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income was $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter 2021 operating income of $2.0 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any first quarter, were $72.5 million in the first quarter 2022, an increase of $15.7 million or 28 percent versus the first quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 33 percent compared to the first quarter 2021.Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues increased by about 2 percent, as sales increases of 4 percent in the rest of the world outside of China were offset by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income in the first quarter was $17.7 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion and full year 2022 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $3.50 to $3.75.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The first quarter 2022 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:


If you intend to ask questions during the call, please dial in using 877.643.7158 for domestic calls and 914.495.8565 for international calls. The conference ID is: 5883286.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon ET through noon ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by dialing 855.859.2056 for domestic calls and 404.537.3406 for international calls. The replay passcode is: 5883286.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email:jeffery.taylor@fele.com


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
First Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Net sales $ 451,470 $ 333,046
Cost of sales 306,136 217,500
Gross profit 145,334 115,546
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 104,673 81,603
Restructuring expense 720 152
Operating income 39,941 33,791
Interest expense (1,494) (1,090)
Other income/(expense), net (378) (100)
Foreign exchange income/(expense) (585) (57)
Income before income taxes 37,484 32,544
Income tax (benefit)/ expense 7,365 4,381
Net income $ 30,119 $ 28,163
Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (354) (283)
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 29,765 $ 27,880
Income per share:
Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.60
Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.59



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents $ 38,581 $ 40,536
Receivables (net) 229,736 196,173
Inventories 527,867 449,975
Other current assets 37,401 37,963
Total current assets 833,585 724,647
Property, plant, and equipment, net 214,190 210,654
Right-of-use asset, net 46,458 48,379
Goodwill and other assets 588,956 591,485
Total assets $ 1,683,189 $ 1,575,165
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable $ 190,488 $ 164,758
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,066 117,955
Current lease liability 15,188 15,320
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 194,846 97,981
Total current liabilities 491,588 396,014
Long-term debt 89,933 90,535
Long-term lease liability 31,140 32,937
Income taxes payable non-current 11,610 11,610
Deferred income taxes 29,828 28,162
Employee benefit plans 39,926 40,696
Other long-term liabilities 24,999 26,568
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 106 (19)
Total equity 964,059 948,662
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,683,189 $ 1,575,165



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 30,119 $ 28,163
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 12,078 9,574
Non-cash lease expense 4,181 3,068
Share-based compensation 3,985 4,190
Other 2,473 359
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables (34,119) (24,196)
Inventory (74,690) (14,327)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,753) (298)
Operating leases (4,181) (3,068)
Other 1,596 1,917
Net cash flows from operating activities (61,311) 5,382
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment (9,456) (6,744)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - -
Acquisitions and investments 553 70
Other investing activities - 3
Net cash flows from investing activities (8,903) (6,671)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt 96,851 (457)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 343 5,083
Purchases of common stock (19,319) (4,849)
Dividends paid (9,130) (8,143)
Net cash flows from financing activities 68,745 (8,366)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (486) (2,801)
Net change in cash and equivalents (1,955) (12,456)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 40,536 130,787
Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 38,581 $ 118,331



Key Performance Indicators: Earnings Per Share Calculations

Earnings Before and After Restructuring
For the First Quarter
(in millions) 2022 2021 Change
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 29.8 $ 27.9 7 %
Allocated Earnings $ (0.1) $ (0.2)
Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 29.7 $ 27.7 7 %
Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.7 $ 0.2
Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.6 $ 0.1
Earnings Before Restructuring $ 30.3 $ 27.8 9 %
Earnings Per Share For the First Quarter
Before and After Restructuring 2022 2021 Change
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.1 46.9 - %
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.63 $ 0.59 7 %
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.01 $ -
Fully Diluted EPS Before Restructuring $ 0.64 $ 0.59 8 %



Key Performance Indicators:NetSales Summary

Net Sales
(in millions) United States & Canada Latin America Europe, Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific Total Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Q1 2021
$ 101.3 $ 31.7 $ 44.4 $ 20.2 $ 197.6 $ 56.8 $ 95.7 $ (17.1) $ 333.0
Q1 2022
$ 163.2 $ 37.9 $ 51.0 $ 20.5 $ 272.6 $ 72.5 $ 134.9 $ (28.5) $ 451.5
Change $ 61.9 $ 6.2 $ 6.6 $ 0.3 $ 75.0 $ 15.7 $ 39.2 $ (11.4) $ 118.5
% Change 61 % 20 % 15 % 1 % 38 % 28 % 41 % 36 %
Foreign currency translation $ - $ (0.2) $ (11.6) $ (0.6) $ (12.4) $ (0.7) $ -
% Change - % (1) % (26) % (3) % (6) % (1) % - %
Acquisitions $ 32.1 $ - $ - $ 1.8 $ 33.9 $ - $ 14.3
Volume/Price $ 29.8 $ 6.4 $ 18.2 $ (0.9) $ 53.5 $ 16.4 $ 24.9
% Change 29 % 20 % 41 % (4) % 27 % 29 % 26 %



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the First Quarter 2022
Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income/(Loss) $ 33.2 $ 17.7 $ 9.4 $ (20.4) $ 39.9
% Operating Income To Net Sales 12.2 % 24.4 % 7.0 % 8.8 %
Restructuring $ 0.6 $ - $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.7
Operating Income/(Loss) Before Restructuring $ 33.8 $ 17.7 $ 9.5 $ (20.4) $ 40.6
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 12.4 % 24.4 % 7.0 % 9.0 %
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions)
For the First Quarter 2021
Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income/(Loss) $ 31.3 $ 14.9 $ 2.0 $ (14.4) $ 33.8
% Operating Income To Net Sales 15.8 % 26.2 % 2.1 % 10.2 %
Restructuring $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.2
Operating Income/(Loss) Before Restructuring $ 31.4 $ 14.9 $ 2.1 $ (14.4) $ 34.0
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 15.9 % 26.2 % 2.2 % 10.2 %


Disclaimer

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.
08:14aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:09aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aEarnings Flash (FELE) FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. Posts Q1 EPS $0.63
MT
08:02aFranklin Electric Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
08:02aEarnings Flash (FELE) FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. Reports Q1 Revenue $451.5M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04/25Franklin Electric Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.195 a Share, Payable May 19 to Sha..
MT
04/25Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
04/25Franklin Electric Co., Inc Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable May 19,..
CI
04/19Newsweek Magazine Names Franklin Electric to List of America's Most Responsible Compani..
AQ
04/18Newsweek Magazine Names Franklin Electric to List of America's Most Responsible Compani..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 973 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 3 715 M 3 715 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,03 $
Average target price 97,25 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregg C. Sengstack CFO, SVP, President-International & Fueling Group
Jeffery L. Taylor VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan M. Grandon Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
David M. Wathen Independent Director
Thomas R. VerHage Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-15.37%3 715
IDEX CORPORATION-18.88%14 590
GRACO INC.-17.97%11 199
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION11.08%4 440
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-40.33%4 344
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-36.71%3 807