Franklin Financial Services : FRAF Investor Presentation - April 2022

Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking

statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: general economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of severe, wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto, changes in interest rates, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in the rate of inflation, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CEO Comments

For Franklin Financial, the fourth quarter was a transitional quarter in many ways as we start to leave behind the immediate effects of the pandemic and continue to prepare ourselves for the future. Earnings in the fourth quarter were good and capped a record year of earnings for the company that was supported, in part, by the one-time sale of the headquarters building in the third quarter and fee income from forgiven PPP loans that reduced outstanding loans but added to the bottom line.

A continuing trend in the fourth quarter, and for the year, has been the growth in our residential mortgage business and our investment and trust business. Both lines of business established record levels of performance for the year. While we expect residential mortgage business -- in particular the refinance business -- to modulate during 2022, our investment and trust business is expected to continue to grow as we add specialized staff and enter new markets.

2022 is seeing the company adopt Salesforce to assist us in bringing all the bank has to offer to our customers while serving as a "digital backbone" to help us continue to grow our digital capabilities and improve customer outreach and internal efficiencies.

Our stock performance has held, though at significantly reduced daily average volumes due to our exit from the Russell 3000. Dividend performance remains strong compared to peers and the Board approved a new stock buy-back program in December 2021.

As we move into 2022, we are carefully transitioning key members of senior management who are retiring in 2022. With three members of the senior management team retiring, we have hired a Chief Operations Officer, a Chief Retail Services Officer, and a Chief Technology Officer to replace them after overlaps ranging from four to 10 months. The overlaps are allowing us to make a smooth transition that will benefit all who are affected by the changes.

CEO Comments (continued)

2022 will be a year for repositioning the bank for future growth. Along with moving into a new headquarters building, we are expanding into Maryland by establishing a full-service community office in Hagerstown. We are renovating outdated community offices in both the Chambersburg and Mechanicsburg markets and building and strengthening our team as members retire and are replaced.

I am very optimistic for our future, as we continue to challenge ourselves to grow with our customers and with the new opportunities that are in front of us. We survived and thrived through the pandemic, and I feel that we will do the same as we move forward into new challenges and opportunities.

The following investor presentation being released on Form 8(k) is a supplement to our quarterly earnings release. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, and the interest of potential shareholders, and I am available to you at any time to listen to your concerns, thoughts, and ideas and to answer your questions to the best of my ability.

Sincerely,

Overview of Franklin Financial