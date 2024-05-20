CEO Comments

In the first quarter of 2024, Franklin Financial Services corporation was able to mark several financial highlights as total assets for the company exceeded $2.0 billion and brokerage and trust assets under management climbed to $1.26 billion. These high points came as the result of the continuation of execution under the plans developed in 2023 as the company continues to respond to the changing financial and economic conditions around us.

The company continues to see both loan and deposit growth, however net interest margin (NIM) has contracted due to steadily climbing deposit rates. In the first quarter, the Bank took down an FHLB borrowing at 4.31% which will be used to support future loan growth. The borrowing supports the bank's liquidity at a rate that, now three months later, is favorable to the company, and we should see NIM expand as the proceeds are loaned out at current market rates. Credit quality continues to be strong, however the company is maintaining loan loss reserves at year-end levels to protect against any surprises. At the end of the first quarter, we agreed to purchase land and construct our first community office in Dauphin County, PA, which will complement our regional headquarters. The community office, which is only 1,700 square feet, will support our team of financial professionals serving the area while also providing innovative ways to support the transactional needs of our customers.

As we move forward in 2024, we continue to have confidence in the path we have chosen as we work to grow loan and deposit balances, both in our core and expanded markets. Separately, but in tandem with our loan and deposit teams, we continue to build fee income through our wealth management and residential mortgage services. In challenging economic times, there are still opportunities for improved performance, and we are actively searching for and taking advantage of them.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,