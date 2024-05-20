Investor Presentation
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: general economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of severe, wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto, changes in interest rates, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in the rate of inflation, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.
2
CEO Comments
In the first quarter of 2024, Franklin Financial Services corporation was able to mark several financial highlights as total assets for the company exceeded $2.0 billion and brokerage and trust assets under management climbed to $1.26 billion. These high points came as the result of the continuation of execution under the plans developed in 2023 as the company continues to respond to the changing financial and economic conditions around us.
The company continues to see both loan and deposit growth, however net interest margin (NIM) has contracted due to steadily climbing deposit rates. In the first quarter, the Bank took down an FHLB borrowing at 4.31% which will be used to support future loan growth. The borrowing supports the bank's liquidity at a rate that, now three months later, is favorable to the company, and we should see NIM expand as the proceeds are loaned out at current market rates. Credit quality continues to be strong, however the company is maintaining loan loss reserves at year-end levels to protect against any surprises. At the end of the first quarter, we agreed to purchase land and construct our first community office in Dauphin County, PA, which will complement our regional headquarters. The community office, which is only 1,700 square feet, will support our team of financial professionals serving the area while also providing innovative ways to support the transactional needs of our customers.
As we move forward in 2024, we continue to have confidence in the path we have chosen as we work to grow loan and deposit balances, both in our core and expanded markets. Separately, but in tandem with our loan and deposit teams, we continue to build fee income through our wealth management and residential mortgage services. In challenging economic times, there are still opportunities for improved performance, and we are actively searching for and taking advantage of them.
Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
3
Mission, Vision & Core Values
Mission Statement
Delivering the right financial solutions from people you know and trust.
Vision
We are committed to remaining independent by growing our bank to meet the increasing needs of our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders. We strive to be a financial services leader in the markets we serve.
Core Values
The employees, officers and directors are committed to the core values of integrity, teamwork, excellence, accountability, and concern for our customers and the communities we serve.
4
Overview of Franklin Financial
- Franklin Financial, which was formed in 1983, is a holding company headquartered in Franklin County, PA
- Franklin Financial's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, was founded in Chambersburg, PA in 1906
- Total assets of the Company were $2.01 billion as of March 31, 2024
- As of March 31, 2024, Franklin Financial reported $1.26 billion in brokerage and trust assets under management
- Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ: FRAF)
5
Trade Area Expansion
6
Experienced and Cohesive Executive Team
Executive
Title
Years of Banking
Joined F&M Trust
Prior Experience
Experience
Timothy G. Henry
President & Chief Executive Officer
42
2016
Fulton, Centra Bank, BlueRidge Bank,
Susquehanna Bank, BB&T
Mark R. Hollar
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
36
1994
ValleyBank & Trust
Charles B. Carroll, Jr.
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
30
2023
S&T Bank, FirstMerit / Huntington
National Bank, BBVA Compass
Lorie Heckman
Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
38
1986
Steven D. Butz
Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Services Officer
39
2013
PNC, Waypoint, Sovereign, Graystone
Tower, Susquehanna Bank
Scott Ehrig, CFP, CIMA
Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Management Officer
31
2020
FMA Advisory, Wilmington Trust, M&T
Investment Group, JP Morgan
7
Experienced and Cohesive Executive Team
Executive
Title
Years of Banking
Joined F&M Trust
Prior Experience
Experience
Louis J. Giustini
Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Services Officer
36
2022
Hagerstown Trust, Columbia Bank,
Fulton Bank
Karen K. Carmack, DM
Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
29
2000
ACNB
Matthew D. Weaver
Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
24
2014
Susquehanna Bank,
Clifton LarsonAllen, IMRE
David Long
Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer
17
2022
Howard Bank
8
A Year of Growth
SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS
GROWTH
PERCENTAGE
Total Assets
+9.6%
Net Loans
+1.7%
Assets Under
+2.4%
Management
KEY STATISTICS
$2.012 Billion as of 3/31/2024 $1.836 Billion as of 12/31/2023
$1.261 Billion as of 3/31/2024 $1.240 Billion as of 12/31/2023
$1.259 Billion as of 3/31/2024 $1.230 Billion as of 12/31/2023
9
Non-InterestIncome (Dollars in thousands)
2024
24%
$16.0 MM
48%
13%
14%
1%
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Wealth Management Fees
2,026
1,834
192
Gain on Sale of Loans
58
73
(15)
Deposit Service Fees
613
583
30
Debit Card Income
536
502
34
Other
996
859
120
Total1
4,229
3,851
378
1 Excludes net securities gains/losses
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Franklin Financial Services Corporation published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 17:09:06 UTC.