Franklin Financial Services : FRAF Investor Presentation - May 2021

First Quarter 2021 Highlights
CEO Comments
We ended the first quarter of 2021 with net income of $4.8 million built around $4 million in normalized earnings and an $800 thousand reversal in loan loss expense due to better insight into potential loan losses. The positive results of the first quarter build on the company's performance in both the third and fourth quarters of 2020. During the last twelve months the company has been positioning itself for the future by strengthening its capital position, protecting itself against possible loan losses brought on by the pandemic's effect on people and companies and developing its digital resources. The company has benefited from growth in fee income from both its Investment and Trust Services and higher gain on the sale of mortgages.
The company's deposit base continues to grow despite the company reducing its overall cost of deposits to 0.14%. Candidly, we continue to be challenged to grow
the commercial loan portfolio in the current environment though as we enter Q2 we are starting to see positive signs of commercial growth opportunities separate from the Paycheck Protection Program which will end May 31.
While our stock price showed good growth over the first three months of 2021 (up 15.35%) we know that there may be some variability in the price when the Russell 3000 is reconstituted at the end of June. We expect that over time the stock will find its true value and that our shareholders will be rewarded not just by a strong dividend (increased by $.01 for the second quarter) but also by price appreciation.
We continue to believe we are well positioned for a successful 2021 with low-cost deposits, growing non-interest income and a market that is beginning to open up after the constraining effects of the pandemic over the past year. The following investor presentation being released on Form 8(k) is a supplement to our quarterly earnings release. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and I am available to you at any time to listen to your concerns and ideas and answer your questions to the best of my ability.
Sincerely,
Overview of Franklin Financial
Franklin Financial, which was formed in 1983, is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County, PA
Franklin Financial's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, was founded in Chambersburg, PA in 1906
Total assets of the Company were $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2021
As of March 31, 2021, Franklin Financial reported $979.0 million in brokerage and trust assets under management
Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ: FRAF)
A Market Share Leader
• 22 offices throughout Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties, PA
• #1 Deposit Market Share in
Chambersburg (47.9%)
Huntingdon
• #1 Deposit Market Share in
Cumberland
Franklin County (35.3%)
County
Franklin
County
County
Fulton County
#2 Deposit Market Share in Fulton County (35.5%)
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, 2020 U.S.
Financial Institutions Deposit Market Share
