Franklin Industries Limited has appointed Mr. Sachin Verma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)-KMP of the Company with effective from 27 April,2024. The company also announced the Resignation of Mr. Maulik Gautambhai Patel (PAN: BWUPP4843F) as Chief Financial Officer(CFO)- KMP of the Company with effective from 27th April, 2024. Mr. Sachin Verma is a Graduate in the Field of Commerce.

He has a knowledge of Marketing as well as Accountancy related matters. Mr. Maulik Gautambhai Patel, has resigned from the post of Chief financial officer of the Company on account of pre occupation in other business.