Amy Ko Elevated to Fiduciary Trust International's Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Firm Continues Focusing on Growth in Vital Region

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Amy Ko has been named regional managing director for Northern California. She will continue to be based in the firm’s San Mateo office.

“Amy has an impressive track record of working with a wide range of families and public charities in the San Francisco Bay Area. She brings a specialized focus and unique understanding as a full-balance-sheet advisor for many technology and life sciences innovation entrepreneurs, as well as investors familiar with innovation finance cycles. Amy also proactively identifies and navigates through various tax planning challenges and opportunities for our clients, making her ideally suited to lead our team in Northern California,” said Gene Todd, executive vice president and head of regional markets for Fiduciary Trust International, who had been acting as regional managing director for Northern California on an interim basis. “This continues to be an important region where we invest to expand our footprint. We look forward to working with Amy as she leads our ongoing growth here through deepening our relationships and delivering the full depth and value of Fiduciary Trust International’s trust and investment management services.”

Ms. Ko, who holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CFTA) designation, joined Fiduciary Trust International as San Mateo-based senior relationship manager and managing director in November 2020. She was previously a managing director and relationship manager at the Silicon Valley Bank Private & Wealth Advisory Group in San Francisco. In addition to serving as an advisor to families, Ms. Ko was the firm’s primary point of contact for all personal finance relationships with healthcare, software enterprise, and fintech investors and entrepreneurs in Northern California. Earlier in her career, she was a senior vice president and private client advisor at U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, where she led new client acquisition and business development activities.

Fiduciary Trust International has historically had strong roots in Northern California. Its parent company, Franklin Templeton, has been providing clients with investment solutions from its Northern California headquarters since 1973, and has supported many community initiatives throughout the region. In February 2022, Fiduciary Trust International welcomed Charles “Chase” Johnson as a San Mateo-based wealth director responsible for serving clients’ investment management, trust, estate, tax, family office, and custody needs. David Oh joined the organization’s San Mateo office in August 2021 as trust counsel focused on customizing tax planning, estate planning, business succession, and retirement planning solutions for Northern California clients. Fiduciary Trust International also announced in November 2019 that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA had come aboard as senior portfolio manager and managing director serving clients in its San Mateo and San Francisco offices.

“We are committed to working closely with our clients in Northern California to provide financial peace of mind and strategic planning across multiple generations,” said Ms. Ko. “Our client-centric mindset will remain at the forefront of everything we do as we continue to invest in our team, and provide thoughtful investment management and trust services tailored for each of our clients.”

Ms. Ko received her MBA with a dual specialization in corporate renewal and marketing, magna cum laude, from Northeastern University. She also graduated cum laude with a bachelor-of-science in general business management from the University of Massachusetts in Boston. Ms. Ko is chair of the investment committee of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $98 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2022. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005079/en/