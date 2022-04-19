Log in
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
04/19 02:41:48 pm EDT
26.61 USD   +3.60%
02:21pBenefit Street Partners Hires Leon Han as Managing Director, Private Debt Group to Lead Software and Technology Origination
BU
12:59pFranklin Templeton Hires Industry Innovator Sandy Kaul as Senior Vice President
BU
09:32aPhilip Jodz Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Relationship Manager in Radnor Office
BU
Benefit Street Partners Hires Leon Han as Managing Director, Private Debt Group to Lead Software and Technology Origination

04/19/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
Benefit Street Partners L.L.C (“BSP”), a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, today announced the hiring of Leon Han as a Managing Director in the private debt group. Han will lead BSP’s origination efforts in the software and technology sectors.

“We are delighted to have Leon join us as we continue to expand our capabilities in the software and technology sectors,” said Thomas Gahan, CEO of BSP and Head of Alternatives for Franklin Templeton. “We have a long track record of successful investing across the credit spectrum and are committed to growing our software franchise. Leon brings a unique blend of meaningful relationships and underwriting expertise, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”

Han has over two decades of credit investment experience, and joins from AB Private Credit Investors, where he held a similar role as the co-head of software and technology. Before joining AB in 2016, his experience spanned technology-focused roles at Fifth Street Asset Management, ORIX Growth Capital, ABS Capital Partners, Jefferies’ Broadview and Accenture. Han is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Benefit Street Partners

Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. is a leading credit-focused alternative asset management firm with approximately $39 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. BSP manages assets across a broad range of complementary credit strategies, including private/opportunistic debt, structured credit, high yield, special situations, long-short liquid credit and commercial real estate debt. Based in New York, the BSP platform was established in 2008. BSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit benefitstreetpartners.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
