FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
Franklin Resources : Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager

10/06/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, welcomes Amanda Rice as a senior portfolio manager based in its Radnor office.

Fiduciary Trust International significantly expanded its presence in the Philadelphia area through its acquisition of Radnor-headquartered The Pennsylvania Trust Company, a wealth management firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, which was finalized earlier this year. Pennsylvania Trust offers a suite of customized trust, estate, investment management, financial and tax planning, and tax preparation services. Now part of Fiduciary Trust International, Pennsylvania Trust was recently voted No. 1 in Trust Administration by members of the Philadelphia legal community in The Legal Intelligencer’s annual “Best Of” survey, for the second consecutive year.

“The Pennsylvania Trust Company has a well-deserved reputation for providing clients with holistic wealth, investment, tax, and estate planning services,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “We are proud that Pennsylvania Trust is now a valued part of our organization, and we look forward to continuing to expand our Radnor office.”

Ms. Rice has more than 35 years of experience in the wealth and investment management industry. Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust International, she most recently served as a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Sterling Advisors (formerly Stratton Management Co.), where she managed and structured portfolios to help high-net-worth and institutional clients meet their objectives for growth, income, performance, and social responsibility. Ms. Rice was previously director of planned giving for the Abington Health Foundation, and vice president and senior portfolio manager at Glenmede Trust Co. She began her career at J. & W. Seligman & Co. in New York, NY.

“Amanda has not only worked with high-net-worth clients and their families to personalize investment solutions that meet their goals across generations, but has also been responsible for planned giving at a large foundation,” said George C. McFarland Jr., regional managing director and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s Pennsylvania region. “Her decades of experience structuring multi-asset portfolios built to help clients grow and protect their wealth over the long term will enhance the services we can deliver to our clients.”

Ms. Rice earned her MBA in finance from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and obtained her BA in art history from Williams College. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia, where she served on the board for several years. Ms. Rice is also a member of the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council, and the investment committee of The Acorn Club. In addition, she is co-chair of her Williams College class planned giving committee.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $82 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2020. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
