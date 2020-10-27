Franklin Resources : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
0
10/27/2020 | 08:35am EDT
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
San Mateo, CA, October 27, 2020 - Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") [NYSE: BEN] today announced preliminary net income1 of $78.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $290.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $306.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Preliminary net income1 for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $798.9 million or $1.59 per diluted share, as compared to $1,195.7 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the previous year. Preliminary operating income2 was $103.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $232.5 million for the previous quarter and $365.1 million in the prior year. Fourth quarter and annual results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 include two months of Legg Mason.
As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles.3 Preliminary adjusted net income3 was $291.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.56 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $348.9 million and $0.70 for the previous quarter, and $358.4 million and $0.71 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Preliminary adjusted net income2 was $1,311.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share $2.61 for the year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $1,331.3 million and $2.62 for the previous year. Preliminary adjusted operating income3 was $428.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $270.8 million for the previous quarter and $406.8 million in the prior year.
"While fiscal 2020 presented many challenges to the economy, our industry, and our business, it was also marked by exciting new opportunities for the firm," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc. "Of course, the most significant of those being the acquisition of Legg Mason and its specialist investment managers ("SIMs"). In a single transaction, we acquired multiple companies that brought strategically important investment capabilities to Franklin Templeton, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
"Since the close of this historic transaction, which was achieved two months sooner than our originally projected timeline, we have made remarkable progress becoming one company. As we anticipated, client reaction to the acquisition has been very positive. Importantly, our global distribution team is now in place and is already able to cross-sell investment products from both legacy organizations across retail and institutional channels globally. We're in position to seize the opportunity to deepen relationshipsand expand strategicpartnerships, as we've seen reinvigoratedinterestin our broader rangeof investmentcapabilities. Furthermore, we have appointed certain SIM leaders to global or regional leadership roles in different areas of the company to fully reinforce our strong alignment, our shared focus, and commitment to each other.
"As a firm, we're already seeing the benefits of adding world-class franchises to an already strong set of investment capabilities. Case in point, U.S. fixed income attracted record net flows of $5.7 billion in the quarter. We were pleased to see strong long-term net flows for Western Asset, which reached $410 billion in long-term assets and $478 billion in total assets, both their highest level in over a decade. With the addition of Clarion Partners, along with Benefit Street Partners and K2 Advisors, the alternatives assetclassrecordeditsfifthconsecutivequarterofnetinflows,andnowrepresenting9%ofassetsundermanagementat$124 billion. Inaddition,FranklinEquityGroupcontinuestogeneratestrongperformanceandattractinflows,highlightedbyFranklinDynaTech Fund with $4.4 billion of net inflows for the year, while more than doubling its assets under management to over $18 billion.
1
"Our world and our lives continue to be profoundly altered by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud and appreciative of our employees who rose to meet the extraordinary challenges this year has presented. We have kept our focus squarely on our clients, whose long-term financial aspirations are at the center of all we do."
Quarter Ended
%
Quarter
%
Fiscal Year Ended
Change
Ended
Change
September 30,
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
Qtr. vs.
30-Sep-19
Year vs.
2020
2019
%
Qtr.
Year
Change
Financial Results2
(in millions, except per share data)
Operating revenues
$
1,705.0
$
1,161.1
47%
$
1,422.8
20%
$
5,566.5
$
5,669.4
(2%)
Operating income
103.6
232.5
(55%)
365.1
(72%)
1,048.9
1,466.9
(28%)
Operating margin
6.1%
20.0%
25.7%
18.8%
25.9%
Net income¹
$
78.9
$
290.4
(73%)
$
306.4
(74%)
$
798.9
$
1,195.7
(33%)
Diluted earnings per share
0.15
0.58
(74%)
0.61
(75%)
1.59
2.35
(32%)
As adjusted(non-GAAP):3
Adjusted operating income
$
428.9
$
270.8
58%
$
406.8
5%
$
1,491.1
$
1,654.2
(10%)
Adjusted operating margin
34.7%
34.0%
42.1%
38.5%
42.6%
Adjusted net income
$
291.0
$
348.9
(17%)
$
358.4
(19%)
$
1,311.0
$
1,331.3
(2%)
Adjusted diluted earnings
0.56
0.70
(20%)
0.71
(21%)
2.61
2.62
0%
per share
Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Ending
$
1,418.9
$
622.8
128%
$
692.6
105%
$
1,418.9
$
692.6
105%
Average4
1,227.8
605.0
103%
702.0
75%
832.9
697.0
19%
Long-term net flows
(12.6)
(11.3)
(12.8)
(61.6)
(31.8)
Total assets under management ("AUM") were $1,418.9 billion at September 30, 2020, up $796.1 billion or 128% during the quarter due to $797.4 billion from the acquisition of Legg Mason and $22.4 billion of net market change, distributions and other, partially offset by $12.6 billion of long-term net outflows and $11.1 billion of cash management net outflows. AUM increased $726.3 billion or 105% during the fiscal year due to $806.5 billion from acquisitions, partially offset by $61.6 billion of long-term net outflows, $9.9 billion of cash management net outflows and $8.7 billion from net market change, distributions and other.
Cash and cash equivalents and investments were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2019. Including the Company's direct investments in consolidated investment products, cash and cash equivalents and investments were $5.1 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $8.5 billion at September 30, 2019. Total stockholders' equity was $11.0 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $10.6 billion at September 30, 2019. The Company had 495.1 million shares of common stock outstanding at September 30, 2020, as compared to 499.3 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2019. The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $31.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 9.0 million shares for a total cost of $219.4 million during the fiscal year.
Conference Call Information
AcommentaryontheresultsbyPresidentandCEOJennyJohnson,ExecutiveChairmanGregJohnsonandExecutiveVicePresident and CFO Matthew Nicholls will be available today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access to the commentary will be available via investors.franklinresources.com.
2
Ms. Johnson,Mr. JohnsonandMr. Nichollswillalsoleadaliveteleconferencetodayat11:00 a.m.EasternTimetoanswerquestions ofamaterialnature.Accesstotheteleconferencewillbeavailableviainvestors.franklinresources.comorbydialing(833)350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling
585-8367in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 2537202, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2020 through November 3, 2020.
Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or commentary.
3
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME2 Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
Twelve Months Ended
%
September 30,
%
Change
2020
2019
Change
Operating Revenues
Investment management fees
$
1,284.6
$
1,001.6
28%
$
3,981.7
$
3,985.2
0%
Sales and distribution fees
366.7
363.8
1%
1,362.0
1,444.6
(6%)
Shareholder servicing fees
45.7
51.4
(11%)
195.1
216.3
(10%)
Other
8.0
6.0
33%
27.7
23.3
19%
Total operating revenues
1,705.0
1,422.8
20%
5,566.5
5,669.4
(2%)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
732.3
382.4
92%
1,873.9
1,584.7
18%
Sales, distribution and marketing
466.7
463.3
1%
1,703.1
1,819.6
(6%)
Information systems and technology
102.0
69.8
46%
288.4
258.5
12%
Occupancy
47.5
38.8
22%
147.9
133.6
11%
Amortization of intangible assets
40.1
5.0
702%
54.0
14.7
267%
General, administrative and other
212.8
98.4
116%
450.3
391.4
15%
Total operating expenses
1,601.4
1,057.7
51%
4,517.6
4,202.5
7%
Operating Income
103.6
365.1
(72%)
1,048.9
1,466.9
(28%)
Other Income (Expenses)
Investment and other income (losses), net
25.1
22.1
14%
(38.4)
141.4
NM
Interest expense
(18.4)
(6.4)
188%
(33.4)
(22.4)
49%
Investment and other income of consolidated
95.6
18.9
406%
70.2
78.8
(11%)
investment products,net
Expenses of consolidated investment products
(6.3)
(3.9)
62%
(29.4)
(16.9)
74%
Other income (expenses), net
96.0
30.7
213%
(31.0)
180.9
NM
Income before taxes
199.6
395.8
(50%)
1,017.9
1,647.8
(38%)
Taxes on income5
73.1
86.5
(15%)
230.8
442.3
(48%)
Net income
126.5
309.3
(59%)
787.1
1,205.5
(35%)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
36.8
-
NM
48.6
6.2
684%
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
10.8
2.9
272%
(60.4)
3.6
NM
Net Income Attributable to
$
78.9
$
306.4
(74%)
$
798.9
$
1,195.7
(33%)
Franklin Resources, Inc.
Earnings per Share
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.61
(75%)
$
1.59
$
2.35
(32%)
Diluted
0.15
0.61
(75%)
1.59
2.35
(32%)
Dividends Declared per Share
$
0.27
$
0.26
4%
$
1.08
$
1.04
4%
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
491.1
497.9
(1%)
491.9
503.6
(2%)
Diluted
491.7
498.8
(1%)
492.4
504.3
(2%)
Operating Margin
6.1%
25.7%
18.8%
25.9%
4
