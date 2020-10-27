Franklin Resources : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Contact: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

San Mateo, CA, October 27, 2020 - Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") [NYSE: BEN] today announced preliminary net income1 of $78.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $290.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $306.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Preliminary net income1 for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $798.9 million or $1.59 per diluted share, as compared to $1,195.7 million or $2.35 per diluted share for the previous year. Preliminary operating income2 was $103.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $232.5 million for the previous quarter and $365.1 million in the prior year. Fourth quarter and annual results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 include two months of Legg Mason.

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles.3 Preliminary adjusted net income3 was $291.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.56 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $348.9 million and $0.70 for the previous quarter, and $358.4 million and $0.71 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Preliminary adjusted net income2 was $1,311.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share $2.61 for the year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $1,331.3 million and $2.62 for the previous year. Preliminary adjusted operating income3 was $428.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $270.8 million for the previous quarter and $406.8 million in the prior year.

"While fiscal 2020 presented many challenges to the economy, our industry, and our business, it was also marked by exciting new opportunities for the firm," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc. "Of course, the most significant of those being the acquisition of Legg Mason and its specialist investment managers ("SIMs"). In a single transaction, we acquired multiple companies that brought strategically important investment capabilities to Franklin Templeton, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"Since the close of this historic transaction, which was achieved two months sooner than our originally projected timeline, we have made remarkable progress becoming one company. As we anticipated, client reaction to the acquisition has been very positive. Importantly, our global distribution team is now in place and is already able to cross-sell investment products from both legacy organizations across retail and institutional channels globally. We're in position to seize the opportunity to deepen relationshipsand expand strategicpartnerships, as we've seen reinvigoratedinterestin our broader rangeof investmentcapabilities. Furthermore, we have appointed certain SIM leaders to global or regional leadership roles in different areas of the company to fully reinforce our strong alignment, our shared focus, and commitment to each other.

"As a firm, we're already seeing the benefits of adding world-class franchises to an already strong set of investment capabilities. Case in point, U.S. fixed income attracted record net flows of $5.7 billion in the quarter. We were pleased to see strong long-term net flows for Western Asset, which reached $410 billion in long-term assets and $478 billion in total assets, both their highest level in over a decade. With the addition of Clarion Partners, along with Benefit Street Partners and K2 Advisors, the alternatives assetclassrecordeditsfifthconsecutivequarterofnetinflows,andnowrepresenting9%ofassetsundermanagementat$124 billion. Inaddition,FranklinEquityGroupcontinuestogeneratestrongperformanceandattractinflows,highlightedbyFranklinDynaTech Fund with $4.4 billion of net inflows for the year, while more than doubling its assets under management to over $18 billion.