Franklin Resources, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share payable on January 12, 2024 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on January 3, 2024. The quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share represents a 3.3% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 12, 2024
December 12, 2023 at 05:30 pm EST
