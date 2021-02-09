Log in
Franklin Resources, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/09/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 886 M
Net income 2021 1 368 M
Net cash 2021 6 085 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 13 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 57,1%
