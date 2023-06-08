Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Franklin Resources, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
26.15 USD   -0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/08/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share payable on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 30, 2023. The quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
05:36pFranklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:33aWoman who called police on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses employment appeal
RE
06/05Tennessee AG probes asset managers over climate change policies
RE
06/01DBRS Says Great-West Lifeco's Plan to Sell Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton Doe..
MT
06/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Franklin Resources to $25.50 From $26, Maintains Un..
MT
06/01Fed's Jefferson and Harker Warm Up to a Pause in Rate Campaign; Signs Economy Is Coolin..
DJ
05/31Financials Down as Fed Fears Rattle Regional Banks -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/31Franklin Templeton to buy Putnam Investments from Great-West Lifeco for $925 million
RE
05/31Great-West Lifeco sells Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton
AQ
05/31Franklin Resources, Inc., Great-West Lifeco Inc. - M&A Call
CI
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 643 M - -
Net income 2023 1 063 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 13 153 M 13 153 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,26 $
Average target price 24,88 $
Spread / Average Target -5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Matthew Nicholls COO, CFO & Executive Vice President
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Alok Sethi Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Fred Jensen Director-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-0.45%13 153
BLACKSTONE INC.17.81%61 641
KKR & CO. INC.17.47%47 210
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.25%17 596
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION32.32%16 479
AMUNDI1.98%11 719
