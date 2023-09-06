Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share payable on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 29, 2023. The quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

