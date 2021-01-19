Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Resources, Inc.    BEN

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021

01/19/2021 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its first quarter 2021 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Greg Johnson, Executive Chairman, Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President of Global Advisory Services, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via webcast at investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 6839779, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 2, 2021 through February 9, 2021, or via the webcast at investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
04:35pFRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : to Announce First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021
BU
12:17pFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
12:02pFRANKLIN RESOURCES :  Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Di..
BU
01/14FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly ..
BU
01/14BlackRock results beat expectations as assets grow to $8.68 trillion
RE
01/14FRANKLIN TEMPLETON : Launches Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) to Harness Da..
BU
01/13FRANKLIN RESOURCES : JP Morgan Adjusts Franklin Resources' Price Target to $28 f..
MT
01/13FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Reports Rise in December Assets Under Management
MT
01/12FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
BU
01/12FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton Launches Investment Institute and Announces Senio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 555 M - -
Net income 2021 1 391 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 13 437 M 13 437 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,40 $
Last Close Price 26,56 $
Spread / Highest target 5,42%
Spread / Average Target -8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Stein Lead Independent Director
Rupert Harris Johnson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.6.28%13 437
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.25%43 963
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.44%21 974
AMUNDI2.02%16 573
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.7.19%11 914
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-5.04%10 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ