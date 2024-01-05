Official FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. press release

On Monday, January 29, 2024 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its first quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President - Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions.

Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (+1) 888-396-8049 in North America or (+1) 416-764-8646 in other locations using access code 09627581. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (+1) 877-674-7070 in North America or (+1) 416-764-8692 in other locations using access code 627581# after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2024 through February 5, 2024, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105087925/en/