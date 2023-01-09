Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
28.51 USD   +0.46%
Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on January 30, 2023
BU
2022FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Update on Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on January 30, 2023

01/09/2023 | 04:33pm EST
On Monday, January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its first quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President - Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions.

Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (+1) 888-396-8049 in North America or (+1) 416-764-8646 in other locations using access code 12963587. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (+1) 877-674-7070 in North America using access code 963587 after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 30, 2023 through February 6, 2023, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 458 M - -
Net income 2023 1 188 M - -
Net cash 2023 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 4,29%
Capitalization 14 197 M 14 197 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,38 $
Average target price 22,96 $
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Matthew Nicholls COO, CFO & Executive Vice President
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Alok Sethi Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Fred Jensen Director-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.7.58%14 197
BLACKSTONE INC.6.78%55 595
KKR & CO. INC.3.79%41 488
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.85%36 815
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.57%18 459
AMUNDI7.74%12 339