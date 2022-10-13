Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
22.21 USD   +5.21%
04:31pFranklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on November 1, 2022
BU
10/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Franklin Resources Price Target to $21 From $29, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/11Franklin Resources Reports Decline in Assets Under Management in September Amid Falling Markets, Net Outflows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on November 1, 2022

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President - Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions.

Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 in other locations using access code 644052. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (866) 813-9403 in the U.S. or +44 204 525 0658 in other locations using access code 626370 after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2022 through November 8, 2022, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
04:31pFranklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on November..
BU
10/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Franklin Resources Price Target to $21 From $29, Maintains Hold R..
MT
10/11Franklin Resources Reports Decline in Assets Under Management in September Amid Falling..
MT
10/11Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
BU
10/11UBS Adjusts Franklin Resources Price Target to $23 From $27, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/11Franklin Templeton Joins Saphyre Initiative to Streamline Client Onboarding Across Cust..
PR
10/11Franklin Templeton and AdvisorEngine Select LifeYield to Help Meet Investor Income Need..
BU
10/03Morgan Stanley Adjusts Franklin Resources' Price Target to $20 from $21, Retains Underw..
MT
10/03Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on Franklin Resources to $21 From $24, Keeps Sell Rati..
MT
10/03Franklin Resources has 5.7% Adecco stake - filing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 255 M - -
Net income 2022 1 526 M - -
Net cash 2022 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,06x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 10 520 M 10 520 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,11 $
Average target price 22,91 $
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Christopher L. Wilson Co-President, CEO, CFO & COO
Matthew Nicholls Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Alok Sethi Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-36.97%10 520
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.89%60 021
KKR & CO. INC.-40.43%38 159
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-31.40%13 409
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-24.12%10 821
ESR GROUP LIMITED-28.27%10 545