  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
23.82 USD   +1.02%
05:31pFranklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 28, 2022
BU
09:24aFranklin Templeton's Global Head of Sustainability Anne Simpson Recognized As NACD Directorship 100(TM) Honoree
AQ
06/30Morgan Stanley Adjusts Franklin Resources' Price Target to $21 From $27, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 28, 2022

07/05/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its third quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President - Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., (833) 950-0062 in Canada or (929) 526-1599 in other locations. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (866) 813-9403 in the U.S. using access code 388697 through August 4, 2022, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 225 M - -
Net income 2022 1 598 M - -
Net cash 2022 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 11 788 M 11 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 56,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,58 $
Average target price 25,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Matthew Nicholls Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Alok Sethi Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Fred Jensen Director-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.59%11 788
BLACKSTONE INC.-28.26%65 048
KKR & CO. INC.-37.28%27 693
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.98%17 527
ESR GROUP LIMITED-20.11%11 747
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-41.55%11 592