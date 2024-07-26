Franklin Resources, Inc.
Third quarter highlights
Key metrics
(US$ in millions, except AUM in billions and per share data)
% Change (except adj. EFR and margin)
Q3 2024
vs. Q2 2024
vs. Q3 2023
Ending AUM1
$1,646.6
0.1%
15.0%
Average AUM1
1,632.6
3.3%
15.0%
Adj. revenue
1,654.1
(0.7%)
5.8%
Adj. operating income
424.9
1.3%
(10.9%)
Adj. net income
326.4
6.5%
0.1%
Adj. diluted EPS
0.60
7.1%
(4.8%)
Adj. effective fee rate2 (bps)
37.5
38.5
39.4
Adj. operating margin
25.7%
25.2%
30.5%
Summary highlights
- Ending AUM increased by 0.1% to $1.65 trillion from the prior quarter and increased by 15.0% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the addition of Putnam Investments ("Putnam") and positive markets. Average AUM increased by 3.3% from the prior quarter to $1.63 trillion and increased by 15.0% from the prior year quarter.
- This quarter, 53%, 49%, 52%, and 70% of our strategy composite AUM3 outperformed their respective benchmarks on a 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year basis. For mutual funds, 48%, 60%, 43%, and 56% of our mutual fund AUM3 outperformed their peers on a 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year basis.
- Long-termnet outflows were $3.2 billion and included reinvested distributions of $3.6 billion.
- $5.9 billion was funded out of the $25 billion allocation from Great-West Lifeco ("Great-West"), bringing the total funded to $20.2 billion.
- We continue to see progress across asset classes, investment vehicles, and geographies.
- Asset class: Multi-Asset and Alternatives generated positive net flows. Our three largest alternative managers, Benefit Street Partners, Clarion Partners, and Lexington Partners generated a combined total of $1.1 billion of net inflows, and Franklin Venture Partners generated net inflows of over $300 million.
- Investment vehicles: Long-term net flows continued to be positive in retail SMAs, Canvas®, and ETFs:
- Retail SMA AUM was $140.0 billion and generated positive net flows of $0.5 billion, the fifth consecutive quarter of net inflows.
o Canvas®, our Custom Indexing solution platform, generated net inflows of $0.8 billion. AUM increased by 13% from the prior quarter to $8.2 billion and continues to have a robust pipeline.
- ETF AUM was $26.9 billion and generated net inflows of approximately $3.3 billion, doubling the prior quarter's net flows, and was the eleventh consecutive quarter of positive net flows.
- Non-US AUM was $491.6 billion with positive long-term net flows in each non-US region, and aggregate positive net flows for the fifth consecutive quarter.
- Our institutional pipeline of won but unfunded mandates was $17.8 billion and does not include the remaining allocation from Great-West.
- Excludes approximately $13 billion of AUM in our China joint venture.
- The adjusted effective fee rate is annualized adjusted investment management fees, excluding performance fees, divided by average AUM for the period.
Benchmark comparisons are based on each strategy's composite returns (composites may include retail SMA and mutual fund assets managed as part of the same strategy) as compared to a market index that has been selected to be generally consistent with the investment objectives of the account. Multi-asset strategies that lack benchmarks consistent with their investment objectives are excluded. Composite AUM measured for the 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year periods represent 54%, 54%, 53%, and 49%, respectively, of the firm's total AUM as of June 30, 2024. Mutual fund performance is sourced from Morningstar and measures the percentage of ranked fund AUM in the top two quartiles of their peer groups. Mutual Fund AUM measured for the 1-,3-, 5- and 10-year periods represents 38%, 37%, 37%, and 35%, respectively, of the firm's total AUM as of June 30, 2024.
fund AUM in the top two quartiles of their peer groups. Mutual Fund AUM measured for the 1-,3-, 5- and 10-year periods represents
2
38%, 37%, 37%, and 35%, respectively, of the firm's total AUM as of June 30, 2024.
Summary highlights, continued
- Alternatives: Since becoming a part of Franklin Templeton, each alternative asset manager has continued to grow and diversify across strategies, product vehicles, and clients.
- On May 8, Benefit Street Partners announced the final close of its BSP Special Situations Fund II with $850 million of total capital commitments, exceeding its target.
- Lexington Partners announced a dedicated strategy and a highly experienced team focused on leading single-asset Continuation Vehicle ("CV") transactions in response to increased investor demand. Lexington has invested approximately $6 billion in CV transactions to date and the new team will be focused on increasing its participation in these transactions with a differentiated approach.
- Clarion Partners has three open-end funds that perpetually fundraise in the US, and this year launched a fourth open-end fund in Europe focusing on the logistics sector. Clarion continues to be well-positioned with over half of its AUM in the industrial and logistics sectors and less than 8% of AUM in the office sector.
- Wealth Channel: Our global distribution footprint, investor education platform and dedicated alternatives specialist team combined with our breadth of investment capabilities differentiate us in the wealth management channel. Franklin Venture Partners recently closed a growth equity strategy and raised a total of over $350 million. Additionally, we announced an expansion of our wealth channel strategy with a dedicated team in the EMEA region. We remain focused on product development including new products in secondary private equity and real estate private debt.
- Investment Solutions leverages our capabilities across public and private asset classes to pursue strategic partnerships. This quarter, Investment Solutions generated positive net flows with AUM of over $79 billion1.
- Private Wealth Management: Fiduciary Trust AUM has more than doubled in the past five years from $16.9 billion to $38.0 billion. In 2020, we acquired Athena Capital and Pennsylvania Trust and together they have grown almost 40% since acquisition. One of our priorities is to further accelerate the growth of our private wealth management business through organic investments and acquisitions.
- Financial Highlights:
- The adjusted effective fee rate2 was 37.5 bps compared to 38.5 bps in the prior quarter, reflecting a 0.9 bps reduction attributed to the Putnam acquisition. The prior year quarter effective fee rate of 39.4 bps included approximately 0.9 bps related to catch-up fees recognized at the closing of fundraising rounds for Lexington X.
- Adjusted operating income was $424.9 million, an increase of 1.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 10.9% from the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted operating margin was 25.7% compared to 25.2% in the prior quarter and 30.5% in the prior year quarter. The double rent being recognized in fiscal year 2024 decreases our quarterly adjusted operating margin by approximately 75 bps and the realization of the full quarterly Putnam-related cost savings target would have improved this quarter's margin further by approximately 35 bps.
- Total cash and investments were $6.8 billion3 as of June 30, 2024 compared to $6.9 billion as of March 31, 2024. On July 15, we repaid our $250 million senior notes due July 2024 from existing cash.
- Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Partnership: On April 30, we announced a partnership with Microsoft to build an advanced financial AI platform that will help Franklin Templeton embed AI in its processes and enable digital transformation at scale. Initial areas of focus will include improvement of the productivity of sales and marketing teams and to create more personalized support for our clients.
- Investment Management Technology Platform: On July 23, we announced the selection of Aladdin to unify our investment management technology platform across our public market asset classes. This will reduce complexity, reduce long-term capital expenses, and support business growth. Beginning in
fiscal year 2025, the transition will be phased over multiple years and will be seamless to clients.
- Investment Solutions includes assets managed by other investment teams.
- The adjusted effective fee rate is annualized adjusted investment management fees, excluding performance fees, divided by average AUM for the period.
- Includes our direct investments in CIPS of $1.2 billion and approximately $370 million of employee-owned and other third-party
investments made through partnerships, $286 million of investments related to long-term repurchase agreements and other net
3
financing arrangements, and $440 million of cash and investments related to deferred compensation plans.
AUM, revenue, and investment performance
Diversified by asset class, client type, and region
AUM of $1.65 trillion as of June 30, 2024
Percentage of AUM above peer median and benchmark1
As of June 30, 2024
Cash 4%
HNW 2%
Multi-Asset
Americas 7%
APAC 11%
10%
Alternative
Institutional
EMEA 12%
16%
46%
Fixed Income
34%
U.S.
Retail
70%
Equity
52%
36%
53%
48%
60%
49%
70%
56%
52%
43%
Asset Class
Client Type
Region
Diversified by Specialist Investment Manager
FQ3 2024 Adjusted Operating Revenues
10%
All other SIMs
10%
24%
Pending
10%
6%
7%
9%
8%
8%
8%
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative
1-year
3-year
5-year
10-year
Mutual funds vs. peers
Strategy composites vs. benchmark
- Diversification: By specialist investment manager, asset class, client type and region.
- Strategy Composites: 53%, 49%, 52%, and 70% of our strategy composite AUM outperformed their respective benchmarks on a 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year basis. Investment performance declined in the 1- and 5-year periods primarily due to certain taxable fixed income strategies and in the 3-year period due to certain equity strategies.
- Mutual Funds: Investment performance resulted in 48%, 60%, 43%, and 56% of our mutual fund AUM outperforming their peers on a 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year basis.
1. Benchmark comparisons are based on each strategy's composite returns (composites may include retail SMA and mutual fund assets managed as part of the same strategy) as compared to a market index that has been selected to be generally consistent with the
investment objectives of the account. Multi-asset strategies that lack benchmarks consistent with their investment objectives are
excluded. Composite AUM measured for the 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year periods represent 54%, 54%, 53%, and 49%, respectively, of the
firm's total AUM as of June 30, 2024. Mutual fund performance is sourced from Morningstar and measures the percentage of ranked
fund AUM in the top two quartiles of their peer groups. Mutual Fund AUM measured for the 1-,3-,5-, and 10-year periods represents
38%, 37%, 37%, and 35%, respectively, of the firm's total AUM as of June 30, 2024.
4
AUM and flows
(in US$ billions)1
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
% Change
2023
% Change
Beginning AUM
$1,644.7
$1,455.5
13%
$1,422.1
16%
Long-term inflows
82.7
84.9
-3%
67.4
23%
Long-term outflows
(85.9)
(78.0)
10%
(67.2)
28%
Long-term net flows
(3.2)
6.9
NM
0.2
NM
Cash management net flows
3.0
(4.8)
NM
(7.3)
NM
Total net flows
(0.2)
2.1
NM
(7.1)
-97%
Acquisitions
-
148.3
NM
-
NM
Net market change, dist. & other
2.1
38.8
-95%
16.5
-87%
Ending AUM
$1,646.6
$1,644.7
0%
$1,431.5
15%
Average AUM
$1,632.6
$1,581.1
3%
$1,419.6
15%
1. Excludes approximately $13 billion of AUM in our China joint venture.
- Ending AUM increased by 0.1% and 15.0% to $1.65 trillion from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. Average AUM increased by 3.3% and 15.0% to $1.63 trillion from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively.
- Long-terminflows of $82.7 billion declined by 2.6% from the prior quarter and increased by 22.7% from the prior year quarter. Reinvested distributions were $3.6 billion compared to $3.1 billion in the prior quarter and $3.5 billion in the prior year quarter.
- $5.9 billion was funded out of the $25 billion allocation from Great-West, bringing the total funded to $20.2 billion.
- Excluding inflows from Great-West,long-term inflows increased by 7.9% from the prior quarter and 13.9% from the prior year quarter.
- Long-termoutflows were $85.9 billion, an increase of 10.1% from the prior quarter and 27.8% from the prior year quarter.
- Long-termnet outflows were $3.2 billion compared to net inflows of $6.9 billion in the prior quarter and $0.2 billion in the prior year quarter.
- This quarter, our institutional pipeline of won but unfunded mandates was $17.8 billion. The pipeline excludes the remaining allocation from Great-West and remains diversified by asset class and across our specialist investment managers.
Long-term flows1
(In US$ billions, for the three months ended)
67.4
3.5
0.2
2.7
55.2 10.8
68.9 3.1
84.9 82.7
3.6
6.9
(6.9)
(5.0)
(3.2)
(67.2)
(62.1)
(73.9)
(78.0)
(85.9)
Jun-23
Sep-23
Dec-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
Long-term inflows Long-term outflows
Long-term net flows
Long-term reinvested distributions
1. Excludes all cash management AUM.
5
Equity: $595 billion
(in US$ billions, for the three months ended)
Equity net outflows were $1.6 billion. We saw positive net flows into Large Cap Value, International Equity, and All Cap Core strategies.
23.0
27.0
27.5
32.0
17.1
0.2
(3.0)
(7.7)
(5.3)
(1.6)
(26.0)
(24.8)
(26.8)
(33.6)
(32.8)
Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Fixed Income: $565 billion
(in US$ billions, for the three months ended)
Fixed income net outflows were $4.8 billion. We saw client interest reflected in positive net flows into Highly Customized, Multi-Sector, and Global Sovereign strategies.
43.8
37.4
26.5
26.2
28.3
8.3
(3.1)
(1.6)
(8.4)
(4.8)
(29.6)
(27.8)
(36.7)
(35.5)
(42.2)
Jun-23
Sep-23
Dec-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
Alternative: $255 billion
Multi-Asset: $168 billion
(in US$ billions, for the three months ended)
(in US$ billions, for the three months ended)
Alternative net inflows were $1.4 billion driven by growth into
Multi-asset net inflows were $1.8 billion driven by positive net
private market strategies, including $0.3 billion in venture
flows into Canvas®, the Franklin Income Fund, Fiduciary Trust,
funds. Benefit Street Partners, Clarion Partners, and Lexington
and Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.
Partners generated aggregate positive net flows of $1.1 billion.
Aggregate realizations and distributions1 were $3.4 billion.
10.6
10.2
9.9
7.3
5.9
8.0
7.7
4.0
3.9
2.7
3.4
3.4
2.3
2.9
1.6
1.8
0.8
1.0
1.4
0.5
(3.3)
(3.1)
(3.2)
(2.4)
(2.0)
(6.4)
(7.2)
(7.3)
(8.1)
(8.3)
Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24
Jun-24
Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Long-term
Long-term
Long-term net
inflows
outflows
flows
1. Distributions exclude redemptions, which are captured in alternative long-term outflows.
6
Financial results1
(GAAP and non-GAAP in US$ millions except per share data, for the three months ended)
US GAAP Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Operating
314.9
338.3
206.5
129.3
222.5
Income
Operating
16.0%
17.0%
10.4%
6.0%
10.5%
Margin
US GAAP Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Net
227.5
295.5
251.3
124.2
174.0
Income2
Diluted
$0.44
$0.58
$0.50
$0.23
$0.32
EPS
Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
30.5%
32.4%
27.3%
25.2%
25.7%
476.8
511.7
419.6
424.9
417.0
Jun-23
Sep-23
Dec-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
Adjusted Operating Income
Adjusted Operating Margin
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share
$0.84
$0.63
$0.65
$0.56
$0.60
427.0
326.1
328.5
306.6
326.4
Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
- Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
- This quarter's financials results includes $32 million of realized cost savings related to our acquisition of Putnam, representing $5 million of incremental cost savings from the prior quarter. There are $6 million of additional quarterly expense savings yet to be realized to achieve our full quarterly cost savings target.
- We remain on schedule to realize $150 million of cost savings related to Putnam during fiscal year 2025.
- Adjusted operating income was $424.9 million, an increase of 1.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 10.9% from the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted operating margin was 25.7% compared to 25.2% in the prior quarter and 30.5% in the prior year quarter. The double rent being recognized during fiscal year 2024 decreases our quarterly adjusted operating margin by approximately 75 bps and the realization of the full quarterly Putnam-related cost savings target would have improved this quarter's margin by a further approximately 35 bps.
- Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 6.5% and 7.1% from the prior quarter to $326.4 million and $0.60, respectively. Adjusted net income increased by 0.1% and adjusted diluted EPS declined by 4.8% from the prior year quarter.
- The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to the impact of compensation and benefits expense related to the start of the calendar year in the prior quarter, a lower effective tax rate, higher realized gains on investments, and additional Putnam cost savings, partially offset by higher advertising and travel and entertainment expense.
- The decline from the prior year quarter includes lower performance fees and higher occupancy expense related to consolidation of NYC office space, partially offset by the addition of Putnam and realized gains on investments.
1. For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP
Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at
7
franklinresources.com.
2. Reflects US GAAP Net Income attributable to FRI.
Revenues1
(GAAP and non-GAAP in US$ millions except per share data, for the three months)
Jun-24
Jun-24
Adjusted
Adjusted
vs.
vs.
Jun-24
Jun-24
Mar-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Jun-23
US GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Investment management fees, ex.
1,633.3
(110.5)
1,522.8
1,513.5
1%
1,395.0
9%
performance fees
Performance fees
56.6
-
56.6
71.0
(20%)
116.1
(51%)
Sales and distribution fees
358.3
(358.3)
-
-
NM
-
NM
Shareholder servicing fees
61.8
-
61.8
68.0
(9%)
38.8
59%
Other
12.9
-
12.9
12.6
2%
12.8
1%
Total Operating Revenues
2,122.9
(468.8)
1,654.1
1,665.1
(1%)
1,562.7
6%
Effective fee rate
37.5 bps
38.5 bps
39.4 bps
Adjusted Operating Revenues - Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
1,665.1
9.3
0.3
1,654.1
(14.4)
(6.2)
3/24
Investment
Adj. Performance
Shareholder
Other
6/24
management
fees
servicing
fees
fees
- Adjusted operating revenues of $1.65 billion decreased 0.7% from the prior quarter and increased 5.8% from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- Adjusted investment management fees of $1.52 billion, excluding performance fees, increased 0.6% from the prior quarter and 9.2% from the prior year quarter. The current quarter increase is primarily due to higher average AUM and the increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- Adjusted performance fees were $56.6 million compared to $71.0 million in the prior quarter and $116.1 million in the prior year quarter. Performance fees were primarily earned by our alternative specialist investment managers.
- Adjusted shareholder servicing fees of $61.8 million decreased 9.1% from the prior quarter and increased 59.3% from the prior year quarter. The prior quarter had seasonally elevated transaction fees and the increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- The adjusted effective fee rate2 was 37.5 bps compared to 38.5 bps in the prior quarter, reflecting a 0.9 bps reduction attributed to the Putnam acquisition. The prior year quarter effective fee rate of 39.4 bps included approximately 0.9 bps related to catch-up fees recognized at the closing of fundraising rounds for Lexington X.
1. For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP
Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at
franklinresources.com.
2. The adjusted effective fee rate is annualized adjusted investment management fees, excluding performance fees, divided by average
8
AUM for the period.
Expenses1
(GAAP and non-GAAP in US$ millions except per share data, for the three months)
Jun-24
Jun-24
Adjusted
Adjusted
vs.
vs.
Jun-24
Jun-24
Mar-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Jun-23
US GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Compensation & benefits
893.8
(72.5)
821.3
844.3
(3%)
773.9
6%
Sales, distribution & marketing
481.1
(481.1)
-
-
NM
-
NM
Information systems & technology
156.6
(7.7)
148.9
150.4
(1%)
121.8
22%
Occupancy
104.8
(28.2)
76.6
76.2
1%
56.9
35%
Amortization of intangible assets
84.0
(84.0)
-
-
NM
-
NM
General, administrative & other
180.1
2.3
182.4
174.6
4%
133.3
37%
Total Operating Expenses
1,900.4
(671.2)
1,229.2
1,245.5
(1%)
1,085.9
13%
Adjusted Operating Expenses - Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
1,245.5
0.4
7.8
1,229.2
(23.0)
(1.5)
3/24
Compensation
Information
Occupancy
General,
6/24
and benefits
systems &
administrative
technology
& other
- Adjusted operating expenses were $1.23 billion, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 13.2% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- Adjusted compensation and benefits decreased 2.7% from the prior quarter and increased 6.1% from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to prior quarter elevated expenses related to the start of the calendar year, lower performance fee compensation, and higher Putnam cost savings. The increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- Adjusted compensation and benefits was 49.7% of adjusted operating revenues compared to 50.7% in the prior quarter and 49.5% in the prior year quarter.
- Non-compensationadjusted operating expenses were $407.9 million, an increase of 1.7% from the prior quarter and 30.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to higher advertising and travel and entertainment expense and the increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.
- This quarter, we realized $32 million of Putnam-related cost savings, representing $5 million of incremental cost savings from the prior quarter. We expect to realize between $90 million and $100 million during fiscal year 2024 and $150 million of cost savings in fiscal year 2025.
For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at franklinresources.com.
franklinresources.com.
9
Other Income (Expense), Net1
(GAAP and non-GAAP in US$ millions except per share data, for the three months)
Jun-24
Jun-24
Adjusted
Adjusted
vs.
vs.
Jun-24
Jun-24
Mar-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Jun-23
US GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted2
Adjusted
Investment and other income, net
74.5
5.7
80.2
67.6
19%
42.2
90%
Interest expense
(25.7)
(5.6)
(31.3)
(30.0)
4%
(37.2)
(16%)
Investment and other income
37.6
(37.6)
-
-
NM
-
NM
(losses) of CIPs
Expenses of CIPs
(8.8)
8.8
-
-
NM
-
NM
Other Income (Expense), Net
77.6
(28.7)
48.9
37.6
30%
5.0
878%
Adjusted Other Income - Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
10.0
2.4
0.2
48.9
37.6
(1.3)
3/24
Realized gains &
Foreign exchange
Rental income
Higher Interest
6/24
losses on
gains & losses,
expense
investments, net
net
and other
- Adjusted other income was $48.9 million compared to $37.6 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to realized gains on investments and foreign exchange gains.
- Interest due to debt holders was $24.4 million for both the current and prior quarter and $28.8 million in the prior year quarter due to lower debt outstanding. Rental income was $11.1 million compared to $10.9 million in the prior quarter and $11.1 million in the prior year quarter.
- This quarter's GAAP tax rate decreased to 22.7% compared to 26.4% in the prior quarter and 25.4% in the prior year quarter primarily due to discrete tax expenses in the prior periods. We expect our annual GAAP tax rate to be in the 24 - 26% range. The actual effective tax rate may differ due to nonrecurring or discrete items or potential changes in tax legislation.
For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at franklinresources.com.
2. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company identified that it did not eliminate the investment income from certain consolidated limited partnerships for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, resulting in offsetting adjustments to investment and other income, net and net income attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interest. For comparability, the Company has revised the comparative prior period amounts in the consolidated statements of income. There was no impact to operating income, net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. or earnings per share.
10
