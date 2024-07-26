This commentary contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Refer to the appendix for important information concerning such matters. This commentary also contains non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures, refer to the appendix to this commentary and the "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the earnings release.

ETF AUM was $26.9 billion and generated net inflows of approximately $3.3 billion, doubling the prior quarter's net flows, and was the eleventh consecutive quarter of positive net flows.

Retail SMA AUM was $140.0 billion and generated positive net flows of $0.5 billion, the fifth consecutive quarter of net inflows.

Ending AUM increased by 0.1% to $1.65 trillion from the prior quarter and increased by 15.0% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the addition of Putnam Investments ("Putnam") and positive markets. Average AUM increased by 3.3% from the prior quarter to $1.63 trillion and increased by 15.0% from the prior year quarter.

fiscal year 2025, the transition will be phased over multiple years and will be seamless to clients.

Adjusted operating margin was 25.7% compared to 25.2% in the prior quarter and 30.5% in the prior year quarter. The double rent being recognized in fiscal year 2024 decreases our quarterly adjusted operating margin by approximately 75 bps and the realization of the full quarterly

Adjusted operating income was $424.9 million, an increase of 1.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 10.9% from the prior year quarter.

Ending AUM increased by 0.1% and 15.0% to $1.65 trillion from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. Average AUM increased by 3.3% and 15.0% to $1.63 trillion from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively.

Fixed income net outflows were $4.8 billion. We saw client interest reflected in positive net flows into Highly Customized, Multi-Sector, and Global Sovereign strategies.

Equity net outflows were $1.6 billion. We saw positive net flows into Large Cap Value, International Equity, and All Cap Core strategies.

The decline from the prior year quarter includes lower performance fees and higher occupancy expense related to consolidation of NYC office space, partially offset by the addition of Putnam and realized gains on investments.

The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to the impact of compensation and benefits expense related to the start of the calendar year in the prior quarter, a lower effective tax rate, higher realized gains on investments, and additional Putnam cost savings, partially offset by higher advertising and travel and entertainment expense.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 6.5% and 7.1% from the prior quarter to $326.4 million and $0.60, respectively. Adjusted net income increased by 0.1% and adjusted diluted EPS declined by 4.8% from the prior year quarter.

We remain on schedule to realize $150 million of cost savings related to Putnam during fiscal year 2025.

This quarter's financials results includes $32 million of realized cost savings related to our acquisition of Putnam, representing $5 million of incremental cost savings from the prior quarter. There are $6 million of additional quarterly expense savings yet to be realized to achieve our full quarterly cost savings target.

Adjusted shareholder servicing fees of $61.8 million decreased 9.1% from the prior quarter and increased 59.3% from the prior year quarter. The prior quarter had seasonally elevated transaction fees and the increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.

Adjusted performance fees were $56.6 million compared to $71.0 million in the prior quarter and $116.1 million in the prior year quarter. Performance fees were primarily earned by our alternative specialist investment managers.

Adjusted investment management fees of $1.52 billion, excluding performance fees, increased 0.6% from the prior quarter and 9.2% from the prior year quarter. The current quarter increase is primarily due to higher average AUM and the increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.

Adjusted operating revenues of $1.65 billion decreased 0.7% from the prior quarter and increased 5.8% from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the addition of Putnam.

1. For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at

Adjusted compensation and benefits was 49.7% of adjusted operating revenues compared to 50.7% in the prior quarter and 49.5% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted compensation and benefits decreased 2.7% from the prior quarter and increased 6.1% from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to prior quarter elevated expenses related to the start of the calendar year, lower performance fee compensation, and higher Putnam cost savings. The increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to the addition of Putnam.

Adjusted operating expenses were $1.23 billion, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 13.2% from the prior year quarter primarily due to the addition of Putnam.

Other Income (Expense), Net1

(GAAP and non-GAAP in US$ millions except per share data, for the three months)

Jun-24 Jun-24 Adjusted Adjusted vs. vs. Jun-24 Jun-24 Mar-24 Mar-24 Jun-23 Jun-23 US GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted2 Adjusted Investment and other income, net 74.5 5.7 80.2 67.6 19% 42.2 90% Interest expense (25.7) (5.6) (31.3) (30.0) 4% (37.2) (16%) Investment and other income 37.6 (37.6) - - NM - NM (losses) of CIPs Expenses of CIPs (8.8) 8.8 - - NM - NM Other Income (Expense), Net 77.6 (28.7) 48.9 37.6 30% 5.0 878%

Adjusted Other Income - Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

10.0 2.4 0.2 48.9 37.6 (1.3) 3/24 Realized gains & Foreign exchange Rental income Higher Interest 6/24 losses on gains & losses, expense investments, net net and other

Adjusted other income was $48.9 million compared to $37.6 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to realized gains on investments and foreign exchange gains.

Interest due to debt holders was $24.4 million for both the current and prior quarter and $28.8 million in the prior year quarter due to lower debt outstanding. Rental income was $11.1 million compared to $10.9 million in the prior quarter and $11.1 million in the prior year quarter.

This quarter's GAAP tax rate decreased to 22.7% compared to 26.4% in the prior quarter and 25.4% in the prior year quarter primarily due to discrete tax expenses in the prior periods. We expect our annual GAAP tax rate to be in the 24 - 26% range. The actual effective tax rate may differ due to nonrecurring or discrete items or potential changes in tax legislation.

1. For the reconciliations from US GAAP to non-GAAP measures see the appendix to this commentary and the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the earnings release. For prior periods please refer to historical earnings commentaries available at franklinresources.com.

2. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company identified that it did not eliminate the investment income from certain consolidated limited partnerships for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, resulting in offsetting adjustments to investment and other income, net and net income attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interest. For comparability, the Company has revised the comparative prior period amounts in the consolidated statements of income. There was no impact to operating income, net income attributable to Franklin Resources, Inc. or earnings per share.

