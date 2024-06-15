LRGE invests in growth companies with positive ESG attributes that can thrive through varying market environments

Franklin Templeton today announced it has completed the reorganization of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) into ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE).

The reorganization involved the transfer of substantially all of CACG’s assets, net of any liabilities, to LRGE in exchange for shares of LRGE and cash in lieu of fractional shares (if any). Shareholders of CACG received shares of LRGE priced at the net asset value (and cash in lieu of fractional shares, if any) equivalent to the aggregate net asset value of the value of their investment in CACG as of the close of business on June 14, 2024. The reorganization had been approved by each fund’s boards of trustees on February 29, 2024, and did not require the approval of shareholders.

LRGE seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing in large capitalization companies that meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria with the potential for high future earnings growth.

About ClearBridge Investments

With $188 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, ClearBridge Investments is a leading global equity manager committed to delivering long-term results through authentic active management, offering investment solutions that emphasize differentiated, bottom-up stock selection to move clients forward. The firm integrates ESG considerations into its fundamental, bottom-up research and stock selection process across all strategies. Owned by Franklin Templeton, ClearBridge operates with investment independence from headquarters in New York and offices in Baltimore, Calgary, Fort Lauderdale, London, San Mateo and Sydney.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Equity securities are subject to price fluctuation and possible loss of principal. Large-capitalization companies may fall out of favor with investors based on market and economic conditions. Investments are subject to growth risk and potentially negative effects from currency exchange rates, foreign taxation and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. The managers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies may limit the types and number of investments available and, as a result, may forgo favorable market opportunities or underperform strategies that are not subject to such criteria. There is no guarantee that the strategy’s ESG directives will be successful or will result in better performance. These and other risks are discussed in the fund’s prospectus.

Before investing, carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in a prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully.

Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. ClearBridge Investments, LLC, and Franklin Distributors, LLC, are Franklin Templeton affiliated companies.

