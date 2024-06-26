Additionally, Franklin Managed Options Strategies Team Introduces Options Overlay Capabilities at UBS

Franklin Templeton today announces it is now offering a comprehensive suite of tax-managed separately managed account (SMA) strategies on UBS Wealth Management’s single and dual contract SMA platforms. The lineup of active and passive SMAs will give UBS advisors access to Canvas, Franklin Templeton’s Custom Indexing solution—designed to provide personalized portfolios with the potential to improve after-tax returns.

“Active strategies are built to generate excess return, but if the capital gains taxes they generate are not managed carefully, their after-tax returns can be significantly impacted,” said Roger Paradiso, Head of Advisor Portfolio and Technology Solutions for Franklin Templeton. “Marrying the fundamentals of Direct and Custom Indexing with active management and channeling distribution into the wirehouse and broker-dealer segment of the market is a promising development.”

The strategies combine Canvas’ technology capabilities with Franklin Templeton’s global equity specialist manager ClearBridge Investments’ legacy in fundamental investing, enabling advisors to seamlessly offer customized portfolios with fully digital account implementation and management.

The strategy lineup includes:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth – Canvas Tax Managed

ClearBridge All Cap Growth – Canvas Tax Managed

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy – Canvas Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 500 – Canvas Tax Managed

In addition to the Canvas tax-managed strategies, two additional strategies from the Franklin Managed Options Strategies (Franklin MOST) team have also launched at UBS:

Franklin MOST Managed Call Selling

Franklin MOST Risk Managed Equity

The addition of Franklin MOST alongside Canvas provides another valuable capability for advisors to more effectively customize client portfolios at scale.

Franklin Templeton is a leading provider in the fast-growing SMA industry, with over $137 billion in SMA assets under management as of March 31, 2024. These offerings are core to Franklin Templeton’s investment in its Custom Wealth Solutions group that is focused on delivering innovative and modular investment and practice management solutions to advisors serving the high net worth community.

All investments involve risks, including the loss of principal.

IMPORTANT TAX INFORMATION:

Franklin Templeton, its affiliates, and its employees are not in the business of providing tax or legal advice to taxpayers. These materials and any tax-related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any such taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties or complying with any applicable tax laws or regulations. Tax-related statements, if any, may have been written in connection with the “promotion or marketing” of the transaction(s) or matter(s) addressed by these materials, to the extent allowed by applicable law. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

©2024. Franklin Templeton. ClearBridge Investments, LLC and FT MOST are Franklin Templeton affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626643675/en/