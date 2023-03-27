Leslie Gillin Bohner Appointed Chief Fiduciary Officer of Fiduciary Trust International

Newly Created Role Reinforces Firm’s Commitment to Its Trust Business

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Leslie Gillin Bohner has been named chief fiduciary officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Bohner will oversee all trust operations and administration, and will continue to lead the firm’s Delaware business. She will also join the Executive Committee.

“Trust represents a significant portion of our clientele, and Leslie’s appointment is a testament to her many years managing complex fiduciary services,” said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Leslie is an instrumental member of our team, and we are committed to growing our fiduciary business as we deliver services that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

Ms. Bohner will continue to be based out of the organization’s Radnor, PA office and report to Mr. Dowd. She joined Fiduciary Trust International in May 2020 as a result of the company’s acquisition of The Pennsylvania Trust Company. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Bohner served as chief fiduciary officer and general counsel for the Pennsylvania region. In these roles, she managed risk across all areas of the business, overseeing all legal and fiduciary matters, and providing guidance to a team of trust and tax professionals on fiduciary and wealth advisory matters.

“As chief fiduciary officer, I look forward to working with leaders across our organization to deliver the services that meet our clients’ needs,” said Ms. Bohner. “At Fiduciary Trust International, we understand our important responsibility in ensuring that our clients’ wishes are fulfilled and their legacy is preserved for generations to come. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to remain their trusted partner in this process.”

Ms. Bohner is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and is a member of the Probate and Trust Law Section of the Philadelphia Bar Association. She received her J.D. (summa cum laude), Certificate in Estate Planning, and LLM (Taxation) from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law, and her B.A. in English from the University of Virginia.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2023. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005459/en/