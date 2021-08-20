Log in
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. : (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

08/20/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 368 M - -
Net income 2021 1 577 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 15 412 M 15 412 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Average target price 32,68 $
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Fred Jensen Director-Global Compliance
Geoffrey Y. Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.22.65%15 412
BLACKSTONE INC.70.30%72 465
KKR & CO. INC.53.62%36 265
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.58%21 245
AMUNDI17.44%18 555
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.47.17%16 525