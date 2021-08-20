Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. : (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).

