FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund : (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

01/04/2021 | 11:33am EST
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0466 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: January 14, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 118 M - -
Net income 2021 1 195 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 12 642 M 12 642 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 57,1%
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,13 $
Last Close Price 24,99 $
Spread / Highest target 4,04%
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Stein Lead Independent Director
Rupert Harris Johnson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.00%12 642
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.0.00%44 976
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.00%21 608
AMUNDI0.00%16 432
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.0.00%11 115
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED57.95%10 972
