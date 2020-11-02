Log in
Templeton Global Income Fund : (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

11/02/2020 | 02:39pm EST

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0147 per share, payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: November 13, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 543 M - -
Net income 2020 1 209 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,82x
Yield 2020 5,73%
Capitalization 9 286 M 9 286 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,52 $
Last Close Price 18,75 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Stein Independent Director
Rupert Harris Johnson Vice Chairman & Member-Chairman's Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-27.83%9 286
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-9.87%35 365
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-39.01%14 211
AMUNDI-19.46%13 184
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED31.53%9 210
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-22.32%8 803
