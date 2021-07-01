Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEN   US3546131018

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Templeton Global Income Fund : (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

07/01/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0370 per share, payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: July 14, 2021).

The Fund’s Board authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 7.5%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares (the “Plan”). The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in the month on which the NAV is calculated. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income”. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years. The Plan is subject to periodic review by the Board and may be amended or terminated at any time.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of the Fund’s distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
12:34pTEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND  : (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
BU
06/29FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28FRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Raises $1.0 Billion ..
BU
06/18FRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
06/15FIDUCIARY TRUST  : International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Estate Admini..
BU
06/14FRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly..
BU
06/14FRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Templeton's Voice of the American Worker Study Reveals Cha..
BU
06/11FRANKLIN RESOURCES  : Templeton Canada Announces Approval of Fund Merger
AQ
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb in Premarket Thursday
MT
06/09FRANKLIN RESOURCES'  : Managed Assets Increase in May
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 155 M - -
Net income 2021 1 460 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 16 133 M 16 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 100
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,99 $
Average target price 31,93 $
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Y. Yang Independent Director
Mariann H. Byerwalter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.28.01%16 733
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.49.88%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.46.31%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.23%21 933
AMUNDI11.30%18 290
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.47.84%16 658