Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows:

“As the first quarter of 2024 begins, we continue to believe that the current price of our common stock does not accurately reflect the value of our underlying real estate assets. We will seek to increase shareholder value by continuing to (1) pursue the sale of select properties where we believe that short to intermediate term valuation potential has been reached and (2) strive to increase occupancy through the leasing of vacant space. We intend to use proceeds from property dispositions primarily for debt reduction.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we sold two office properties for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $116 million. On October 26, 2023, we sold an office property located in Plano, Texas, known as One Legacy Circle, for gross proceeds of approximately $48 million. On December 6, 2023, we sold an office property located in Miami, Florida, known as Blue Lagoon, for gross proceeds of approximately $68 million. Subsequent to December 31, 2023, on January 26, 2024, we sold an office property located in Richardson, Texas, known as Collins Crossing, for gross proceeds of approximately $35 million. Collectively, these three dispositions resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $151 million. Since December 2020, our dispositions have resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion and reflect an average sales price per square foot of approximately $217.

As a result of our recent property dispositions and our ongoing operations, as of December 31, 2023, we had cash, or cash equivalents on our balance sheet of approximately $127.9 million. On February 21, 2024, we repaid approximately $102 million of our debt and entered into amendments of our outstanding debt facilities pursuant to which all of our debt now matures on April 1, 2026.

We look forward to the remainder of 2024 and beyond with anticipation and optimism.”

Financial Highlights

GAAP net income was $3.6 million and net loss of $48.1 million, or $0.03 and $(0.47) per basic and diluted share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Funds From Operations (FFO) was $6.9 million and $30.0 million, or $0.07 and $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, on February 21, 2024, we repaid approximately $102 million of debt. Immediately following the debt repayment and related transaction closing costs, including accrued interest, we had approximately $39.2 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, on February 21, 2024, we entered into amendments to each our bank term loan, revolving line of credit agreement and Series A and Series B notes. As a result of these amendments, we changed the maturity date and repaid the principal amounts of each as set forth in the table below. In addition, the amendment to the revolving line of credit converted the revolving loan to a term loan. Additional information on the amendments is available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(in 000’s)







Debt Principal Amount Outstanding Prior to Amendment Principal Amount Repaid Principal Amount Outstanding After Amendment Maturity Date Prior to Amendment Maturity Date After Amendment Bank Term Loan $115,000 $28,963 $86,037 October 1, 2024 April 1, 2026 Revolving Line of Credit* 90,000 22,667 67,333 October 1, 2024 April 1, 2026 Series A Notes 116,000 29,215 86,785 December 20, 2024 April 1, 2026 Series B Notes 84,000 21,155 62,845 December 20, 2027 April 1, 2026 Total $405,000 $102,000 $303,000

*Revolving line of credit converted to a term loan

Leasing Highlights

During the year ended December 31, 2023, we leased approximately 706,000 square feet, including 228,000 square feet of new leases.

Our directly owned real estate portfolio of 17 owned properties, totaling approximately 5.6 million square feet, was approximately 74.0% leased as of December 31, 2023, compared to approximately 75.6% leased as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in the leased percentage is primarily a result of lease expirations and property dispositions, which was partially offset by leasing completed during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The weighted average GAAP base rent per square foot achieved on leasing activity during the year ended December 31, 2023, was $29.71, or 7.4% higher than average rents in the respective properties for the year ended December 31, 2022. The average lease term on leases signed during the year ended December 31, 2023, was 6.8 years compared to 6.4 years during the year ended December 31, 2022. Overall, the portfolio weighted average rent per occupied square foot was $30.72 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $30.48 as of December 31, 2022.

We are currently tracking more than 600,000 square feet of new prospective tenants, including approximately 300,000 square feet of prospective tenants that have identified our properties on their respective short lists of potential locations.

We believe that our continuing portfolio of real estate is well located, primarily in the Sunbelt and Mountain West geographic regions, and consists of high-quality assets with upside leasing potential.

Investment Highlights

We have primarily used asset sale disposition proceeds for debt reduction and remain committed to seeking to sell select properties during 2024 and continue using proceeds primarily for debt reduction.

Since December 2020, our dispositions have resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion and reflect an average sales price per square foot of approximately $217.

On October 26, 2023, we completed the sale of One Legacy in Plano, Texas for approximately $48 million in gross proceeds.

On December 6, 2023, we completed the sale of Blue Lagoon in Miami, Florida for approximately $68 million in gross proceeds.

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, on January 26, 2024, we completed the sale of Collins Crossing in Richardson, Texas for approximately $35 million in gross proceeds.

Dividends

On January 12, 2024, we announced that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the three months ended December 31, 2023, of $0.01 per share of common stock that was paid on February 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on January 26, 2024.

Consolidation of Sponsored REIT

As of January 1, 2023, we consolidated the operations of our Monument Circle sponsored REIT into our financial statements. On October 29, 2021, we agreed to amend and restate our existing loan to Monument Circle that is secured by a mortgage on real estate owned by Monument Circle, which we refer to as the Sponsored REIT Loan. The amended and restated Sponsored REIT Loan extended the maturity date from December 6, 2022 to June 30, 2023 (and was further extended to September 30, 2023 on June 26, 2023), increased the aggregate principal amount of the loan from $21 million to $24 million, and included certain other modifications. On September 26, 2023, the maturity date was further extended to September 30, 2024. In consideration of our agreement to amend and restate the Sponsored REIT Loan, we obtained from the stockholders of Monument Circle the right to vote their shares in favor of any sale of the property owned by Monument Circle any time on or after January 1, 2023. As a result of our obtaining this right to vote shares, GAAP variable interest entity (VIE) rules required us to consolidate Monument Circle as of January 1, 2023. A gain on consolidation of approximately $0.4 million was recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Additional information about the consolidation of Monument Circle can be found in Note 1, “Organization, Properties, Basis of Presentation, Financial Instruments, and Recent Accounting Standards – Variable Interest Entities (VIEs)” and Note 3, “Related Party Transactions and Investments in Non-Consolidated Entities - Management fees and interest income from loans”, in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO, Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and Sequential Same Store NOI and our definitions of FFO, AFFO and Sequential Same Store NOI can be found on Supplementary Schedules H and I.

2024 Net Income, FFO and Disposition Guidance

At this time, due primarily to economic conditions and uncertainty surrounding the timing and amount of proceeds received from property dispositions, we are continuing suspension of Net Income, FFO and property disposition guidance.

Real Estate Update

Supplementary schedules provide property information for the Company’s owned and consolidated properties as of December 31, 2023. The Company will also be filing an updated supplemental information package that will provide stockholders and the financial community with additional operating and financial data. The Company will file this supplemental information package with the SEC and make it available on its website at www.fspreit.com.

Today’s news release, along with other news about Franklin Street Properties Corp., is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

Earnings Call

A conference call is scheduled for February 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. To access the call, please dial 888-440-4368 and use conference ID 5398803. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 646-960-0856 and using conference ID 5398803. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain forward-looking statements, such as those relating to expectations for future potential leasing activity, expectations for future potential property dispositions, the payment of dividends and the repayment of debt in future periods, value creation/enhancement in future periods and expectations for growth and leasing activities in future periods that are based on current judgments and current knowledge of management and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, adverse changes in general economic or local market conditions, including as a result of the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, wars, terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, which may negatively affect the markets in which we and our tenants operate, inflation rates, increasing interest rates, disruptions in the debt markets, economic conditions in the markets in which we own properties, risks of a lessening of demand for the types of real estate owned by us, adverse changes in energy prices, which if sustained, could negatively impact occupancy and rental rates in the markets in which we own properties, including energy-influenced markets such as Dallas, Denver and Houston, changes in government regulations and regulatory uncertainty, uncertainty about governmental fiscal policy, geopolitical events and expenditures that cannot be anticipated, such as utility rate and usage increases, delays in construction schedules, unanticipated increases in construction costs, increases in the level of general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues as revenues decrease as a result of property dispositions, unanticipated repairs, additional staffing, insurance increases and real estate tax valuation reassessments. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, acquisitions, dispositions, performance or achievements. We will not update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform them to actual results or to changes in our expectations that occur after such date, other than as required by law.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Information Table of Contents Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results A-C Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information D Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information E Percentage of Leased Space F Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned Portfolio G Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) H Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to Property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Loss I

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the For the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Rental $ 34,519 $ 40,745 $ 145,446 $ 163,739 Related party revenue: Management fees and interest income from loans — 462 — 1,855 Other 252 4 261 21 Total revenue 34,771 41,211 145,707 165,615 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 13,105 14,273 50,732 52,820 Real estate taxes and insurance 5,943 7,907 27,200 34,620 Depreciation and amortization 11,958 14,804 54,738 63,808 General and administrative 3,172 2,888 14,021 13,885 Interest 6,219 5,668 24,318 22,808 Total expenses 40,397 45,540 171,009 187,941 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (106 ) (78 ) Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT — — 394 — Impairment and loan loss reserve — (2,380 ) — (4,237 ) Gain (loss) on sale of properties and impairment of assets held for sale, net 8,701 3,862 (23,384 ) 27,939 Interest income 567 — 567 — Income (loss) before taxes 3,642 (2,847 ) (47,831 ) 1,298 Tax expense 67 37 279 204 Net income (loss) $ 3,575 $ (2,884 ) $ (48,110 ) $ 1,094 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 103,430 103,236 103,357 103,338 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.01

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) 2023 2022 Assets: Real estate assets: Land $ 110,298 $ 126,645 Buildings and improvements 1,133,971 1,388,869 Fixtures and equipment 12,904 11,151 1,257,173 1,526,665 Less accumulated depreciation 366,349 423,417 Real estate assets, net 890,824 1,103,248 Acquired real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $20,413 and $20,243, respectively 6,694 10,186 Assets held for sale 73,318 — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 127,880 6,632 Tenant rent receivables 2,191 2,201 Straight-line rent receivable 40,397 52,739 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,239 6,676 Related party mortgage loan receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $0 and $4,237, respectively — 19,763 Other assets: derivative asset — 4,358 Office computers and furniture, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,020 and $1,115, respectively 123 154 Deferred leasing commissions, net of accumulated amortization of $16,008 and $19,043, respectively 23,664 35,709 Total assets $ 1,169,330 $ 1,241,666 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Bank note payable $ 90,000 $ 48,000 Term loans payable, less unamortized financing costs of $293 and $250, respectively 114,707 164,750 Series A & Series B Senior Notes, less unamortized financing costs of $329 and $494, respectively 199,670 199,506 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 41,879 50,366 Accrued compensation 3,644 3,644 Tenant security deposits 6,204 5,710 Lease liability 334 759 Acquired unfavorable real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $396 and $574, respectively 87 195 Total liabilities 456,525 472,930 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 103,430,353 and 103,235,914 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 1,335,091 1,334,776 Accumulated other comprehensive income 355 4,358 Accumulated distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (622,651 ) (570,408 ) Total stockholders’ equity 712,805 768,736 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,169,330 $ 1,241,666

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (48,110 ) $ 1,094 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 57,240 65,697 Amortization of above and below market leases (44 ) (118 ) Amortization of other comprehensive income into interest expense (3,851 ) — Shares issued as compensation 315 394 Loss on extinguishment of debt 106 78 Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT (394 ) — Impairment and loan loss reserve — 4,237 (Gain) loss on sale of properties and impairment of assets held for sale, net 23,384 (27,939 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Tenant rent receivables 10 (247 ) Straight-line rents 625 (5,895 ) Lease acquisition costs (2,007 ) (4,494 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 382 (1,805 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,709 ) (5,983 ) Accrued compensation — (1,060 ) Tenant security deposits 494 (509 ) Payment of deferred leasing commissions (7,575 ) (8,216 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,866 15,234 Cash flows from investing activities: Property improvements, fixtures and equipment (31,637 ) (54,910 ) Consolidation of Sponsored REIT 3,048 — Proceeds received from sales of properties 142,225 128,949 Net cash provided by investing activities 113,636 74,039 Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions to stockholders (4,133 ) (53,988 ) Proceeds received from termination of interest rate swap 4,206 — Stock repurchases — (4,843 ) Borrowings under bank note payable 77,000 90,000 Repayments of bank note payable (35,000 ) (42,000 ) Repayments of term loans payable (50,000 ) (110,000 ) Deferred financing costs (2,327 ) (2,561 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,254 ) (123,392 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 121,248 (34,119 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 6,632 40,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 127,880 $ 6,632

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule D Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Commercial portfolio lease expirations (1) Total % of Year Square Feet Portfolio 2024 518,878 9.0 % 2025 437,374 7.6 % 2026 567,886 9.8 % 2027 330,757 5.7 % 2028 233,589 4.0 % Thereafter (2) 3,691,058 63.9 % 5,779,542 100.0 % ____________________ (1) Percentages are determined based upon total square footage. (2) Includes 1,649,948 square feet of vacancies at our owned and consolidated properties as of December 31, 2023.

(dollars & square feet in 000's) As of December 31, 2023 % of Square % of State Properties Investment Portfolio Feet Portfolio Colorado 4 $ 451,320 50.7 % 2,140 37.0 % Texas (a) 8 265,449 29.8 % 2,209 38.2 % Georgia (a) 1 - 0.0 % 160 2.8 % Minnesota 3 117,095 13.1 % 758 13.1 % Virginia 1 37,606 4.2 % 298 5.2 % Indiana 1 19,354 2.2 % 214 3.7 % Total 18 $ 890,824 100.0 % 5,779 100.0 % ____________________ (a) Includes one property in each state that was classified as an asset held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule E Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Recurring Capital Expenditures Year (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Ended 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 Tenant improvements $ 3,047 $ 4,381 $ 3,653 $ 5,295 $ 16,376 Deferred leasing costs 908 3,230 1,114 1,649 6,901 Non-investment capex 2,967 2,042 1,775 5,230 12,014 $ 6,922 $ 9,653 $ 6,542 $ 12,174 $ 35,291

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Year Ended 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-22 Tenant improvements $ 1,877 $ 5,453 $ 6,813 $ 7,508 $ 21,651 Deferred leasing costs 3,032 1,327 2,053 1,152 7,564 Non-investment capex 5,065 6,736 9,289 9,074 30,164 $ 9,974 $ 13,516 $ 18,155 $ 17,734 $ 59,379

Square foot & leased percentages December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Owned Properties: Number of properties (a) 17 21 Square feet 5,565,782 6,239,530 Leased percentage 74.0 % 75.6 % Consolidated Property - Single Asset REIT (SAR): Number of properties 1 — Square feet 213,760 — Leased percentage 4.1 % Total Owned and Consolidated Properties: Number of properties 18 21 Square feet 5,779,542 6,239,530 Leased percentage 71.5 % 75.6 % (a) Includes two properties that were classified as an asset held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule F Percentage of Leased Space (Unaudited & Estimated) Third Fourth % Leased (1) Quarter % Leased (1) Quarter as of Average % as of Average % Property Name Location Square Feet 30-Sep-23 Leased (2) 31-Dec-23 Leased (2) 1 PARK TEN Houston, TX 157,609 83.8 % 83.8 % 83.8 % 83.8 % 2 PARK TEN PHASE II Houston, TX 156,746 95.0 % 95.0 % 95.0 % 95.0 % 3 GREENWOOD PLAZA Englewood, CO 196,236 66.3 % 66.3 % 66.3 % 66.3 % 4 ADDISON Addison, TX 289,333 83.0 % 83.0 % 83.0 % 83.0 % 5 COLLINS CROSSING (3) Richardson, TX 300,887 85.5 % 91.8 % 85.5 % 85.5 % 6 INNSBROOK Glen Allen, VA 298,183 81.3 % 81.3 % 90.5 % 87.4 % 7 LIBERTY PLAZA Addison, TX 217,841 78.3 % 76.1 % 80.2 % 80.8 % BLUE LAGOON (4) Miami, FL 98.5 % 98.5 % (4 ) (4 ) 8 ELDRIDGE GREEN Houston, TX 248,399 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 9 121 SOUTH EIGHTH ST Minneapolis, MN 298,121 79.6 % 79.6 % 80.5 % 79.9 % 10 801 MARQUETTE AVE Minneapolis, MN 129,691 91.8 % 91.8 % 91.8 % 91.8 % 11 LEGACY TENNYSON CTR Plano, TX 209,461 67.3 % 65.7 % 56.6 % 57.2 % ONE LEGACY (5) Plano, TX 71.3 % 72.1 % (5 ) (5 ) 12 WESTCHASE I & II Houston, TX 629,025 60.7 % 60.1 % 62.7 % 62.4 % 13 1999 BROADWAY Denver, CO 682,639 57.5 % 59.8 % 51.7 % 52.9 % 14 1001 17TH STREET Denver, CO 649,235 71.1 % 71.4 % 71.1 % 71.1 % 15 PLAZA SEVEN Minneapolis, MN 330,096 59.3 % 61.0 % 62.3 % 61.3 % 16 PERSHING PLAZA (6) Atlanta, GA 160,145 79.8 % 79.8 % 79.8 % 79.8 % 17 600 17TH STREET Denver, CO 612,135 80.8 % 80.8 % 81.7 % 81.4 % OWNED PORTFOLIO 5,565,782 74.8 % 75.4 % 74.0 % 74.5 % 18 MONUMENT CIRCLE (7) Indianapolis, IN 213,760 4.1 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 4.1 % OWNED & CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO 5,779,542 72.4 % 72.9 % 71.5 % 72.0 %

____________________ (1) % Leased as of month's end includes all leases that expire on the last day of the quarter. (2) Average quarterly percentage is the average of the end of the month leased percentage for each of the three months during the quarter. (3) Property was classified as an asset held for sale as of December 31, 2023 and was sold on January 26, 2024. (4) Property was sold on December 6, 2023. (5) Property was sold on October 26, 2023. (6) Property was classified as an asset held for sale as of December 31, 2023. (7) Consolidated property as of January 1, 2023, which was previously a managed property.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule G Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned and Consolidated Portfolio (Unaudited & Estimated) The following table includes the largest 20 tenants in FSP’s owned and consolidated portfolio based on total square feet: As of December 31, 2023 % of Tenant Sq Ft Portfolio 1 CITGO Petroleum Corporation 248,399 4.3 % 2 EOG Resources, Inc. 169,167 2.9 % 3 US Government 168,573 2.9 % 4 Commonwealth of Virginia 127,500 2.2 % 5 Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. 120,979 2.1 % 6 Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, LLP 101,296 1.8 % 7 Deluxe Corporation 98,922 1.7 % 8 Ping Identity Corp. 89,856 1.6 % 9 Argo Data Resource Corporation 85,650 1.5 % 10 Permian Resources Operating, LLC 67,856 1.2 % 11 PwC US Group 66,304 1.1 % 12 Hall and Evans LLC 65,878 1.1 % 13 Cyxtera Management, Inc. 61,826 1.1 % 14 Precision Drilling (US) Corporation 59,569 1.0 % 15 EMC Corporation 57,100 1.0 % 16 ID Software, LLC 57,100 1.0 % 17 Olin Corporation 54,080 0.9 % 18 ChemTreat Inc. 49,548 0.9 % 19 Coresite, LLC 49,518 0.9 % 20 GE Vernova International LLC 47,559 0.8 % Total 1,846,680 32.0 %

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release

Supplementary Schedule H

Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO and AFFO is shown below and a definition of FFO and AFFO is provided on Supplementary Schedule I. Management believes FFO and AFFO are used broadly throughout the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry as measurements of performance. The Company has included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO definition as of May 17, 2016 in the table and notes that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. The Company’s computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO or AFFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define FFO or AFFO differently.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and AFFO: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 3,575 $ (2,884 ) $ (48,110 ) $ 1,094 Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT — — (394 ) — Impairment and loan loss reserve — 2,380 — 4,237 (Gain) loss on sale of properties and impairment of assets held for sale, net (8,701 ) (3,862 ) 23,384 (27,939 ) Depreciation & amortization 11,952 14,773 54,694 63,689 NAREIT FFO 6,826 10,407 29,574 41,081 Lease Acquisition costs 112 56 390 262 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 6,938 $ 10,463 $ 29,964 $ 41,343 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 6,938 $ 10,463 $ 29,964 $ 41,343 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 106 78 Amortization of deferred financing costs 576 421 2,502 1,889 Shares issued as compensation — — 315 394 Straight-line rent 198 (1,831 ) 626 (5,895 ) Tenant improvements (5,295 ) (7,508 ) (16,376 ) (21,651 ) Leasing commissions (1,649 ) (1,152 ) (6,901 ) (7,564 ) Non-investment capex (5,230 ) (9,074 ) (12,014 ) (30,164 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ (4,462 ) $ (8,681 ) $ (1,778 ) $ (21,570 ) Per Share Data EPS $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.01 FFO $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.40 AFFO $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 103,430 103,236 103,357 103,338

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on mortgage loans, properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs.

Other real estate companies and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, may define this term in a different manner. We have included the NAREIT FFO as of May 17, 2016 in the table and note that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, FFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

The Company also evaluates performance based on Adjusted Funds From Operations, which we refer to as AFFO. The Company defines AFFO as (1) FFO, (2) excluding loss on extinguishment of debt that is non-cash, (3) excluding our proportionate share of FFO and including distributions received, from non-consolidated REITs, (4) excluding the effect of straight-line rent, (5) plus the amortization of deferred financing costs, (6) plus the value of shares issued as compensation and (7) less recurring capital expenditures that are generally for maintenance of properties, which we call non-investment capex or are second generation capital expenditures. Second generation costs include re-tenanting space after a tenant vacates, which include tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

We exclude development/redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We also exclude first generation leasing costs, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned for at acquisition.

AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. Other real estate companies may define this term in a different manner. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, AFFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release

Supplementary Schedule I

Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Income

Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

The Company provides property performance based on Net Operating Income, which we refer to as NOI. Management believes that investors are interested in this information. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) plus general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges, interest expense, less equity in earnings of nonconsolidated REITs, interest income, management fee income, hedge ineffectiveness, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the sale of assets and excludes non-property specific income and expenses. The information presented includes footnotes and the data is shown by region with properties owned in the periods presented, which we call Sequential Same Store. The comparative Sequential Same Store results include properties held for all periods presented. We exclude properties that have been placed in service, but that do not have operating activity for all periods presented, dispositions and significant nonrecurring income such as bankruptcy settlements and lease termination fees. NOI, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or loss as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company’s liquidity or its ability to make distributions. The calculations of NOI and Sequential Same Store are shown in the following table:

Rentable Square Feet Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Inc % (in thousands) or RSF 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 (Dec) Change Region East 298 $ 285 $ 239 $ 46 19.2 % MidWest 758 1,656 1,396 260 18.6 % South 2,369 6,393 6,499 (106 ) (1.6 )% West 2,140 5,994 6,505 (511 ) (7.9 )% Property NOI* from Owned Properties 5,565 14,328 14,639 (311 ) (2.1 )% Disposition and Acquisition Properties (a) 214 751 1,965 (1,214 ) (7.1 )% NOI* 5,779 $ 15,079 $ 16,604 $ (1,525 ) (9.2 )% Sequential Same Store $ 14,328 $ 14,639 $ (311 ) (2.1 )% Less Nonrecurring Items in NOI* (b) 217 485 (268 ) 1.8 % Comparative Sequential Same Store $ 14,111 $ 14,154 $ (43 ) (0.3 )% Reconciliation to Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Net income (loss) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 Net income (loss) $ 3,575 $ (45,671 ) Add (deduct): Loss on extinguishment of debt — 39 Gain on sale of properties, net (8,701 ) 39,671 Management fee income (446 ) (460 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,957 13,409 Amortization of above/below market leases (6 ) (9 ) General and administrative 3,171 3,265 Interest expense 6,219 6,209 Interest income (567 ) — Non-property specific items, net (123 ) 151 NOI* $ 15,079 $ 16,604

(a) We define Disposition and Acquisition Properties as properties that were sold or acquired or consolidated and do not have operating activity for all periods presented. (b) Nonrecurring Items in NOI include proceeds from bankruptcies, lease termination fees or other significant nonrecurring income or expenses, which may affect comparability. *Excludes NOI from investments in and interest income from secured loans to non-consolidated REITs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226756553/en/