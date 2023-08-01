Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows:

“As the third quarter of 2023 begins, we continue to believe that the current price of our common stock does not accurately reflect the value of our underlying real estate assets. We will seek to increase shareholder value by (1) pursuing the sale of select properties where we believe that short to intermediate term valuation potential has been reached and (2) striving to lease vacant space. We intend to use proceeds from property dispositions primarily for debt reduction.

We look forward to the remainder of 2023 and beyond with anticipation and optimism.”

Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net loss was $8.4 million and $6.0 million, or $0.08 and $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO) was $7.1 million and $15.5 million, or $0.07 and $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Leasing Highlights

  • During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we leased approximately 445,000 square feet, including 176,000 square feet of new leases.
  • Our directly owned real estate portfolio of 20 owned properties, totaling approximately 6.1 million square feet, was approximately 75.7% leased as of June 30, 2023, compared to approximately 75.6% leased as of December 31, 2022. The increase in the leased percentage is primarily a result of leasing completed during the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was partially offset by lease expirations and a property disposition.
  • The weighted average GAAP base rent per square foot achieved on leasing activity during the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $29.14, or 7.2% higher than average rents in the respective properties for the year ended December 31, 2022. The average lease term on leases signed during the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 6.6 years compared to 6.4 years during the year ended December 31, 2022. Overall, the portfolio weighted average rent per occupied square foot was $31.21 as of June 30, 2023, compared to $30.48 as of December 31, 2022.
  • During the second quarter, we entered into a lease amendment with an existing tenant, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., at our Greenwood Plaza property in Englewood, Colorado. The lease amendment extends the term applicable to all of Kaiser’s approximately 121,000 square foot premises by 5 years, from May 31, 2024, to May 31, 2029.
  • During the second quarter, we entered into a new lease with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of General Services, at our Innsbrook property in Glen Allen, Virginia. The lease is for approximately 100,000 square feet, has a term of 10.5 years and is anticipated to commence during December 2023.
  • We are currently tracking approximately 500,000 square feet of new prospective tenants, including approximately 300,000 square feet of prospective tenants that have identified our properties on their respective short lists of potential locations.
  • We believe that our continuing portfolio of real estate is well located, primarily in the Sunbelt and Mountain West geographic regions, and consists of high-quality assets with upside leasing potential.

Investment Highlights

  • We remain committed to seeking to sell select properties during 2023 and using proceeds primarily for debt reduction.
  • Since December 2020, we have completed the sale of properties resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $852 million and reflecting an average price per square foot of approximately $220.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, we expect to close on the sale of Forest Park in Charlotte, North Carolina for approximately $9.2 million in gross proceeds. We recorded an impairment of $0.8 million on this property for the expected loss on sale and classified the property as an asset held-for-sale during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Proceeds will be used primarily for debt reduction.
  • We have entered into purchase and sale agreements with three different (and unrelated) purchasers for the potential sale of three properties that would result in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $156 million. These transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions, including without limitation, successful completion by the purchasers of due diligence inspection periods. If successful, these transactions are expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the proceeds are intended to be used primarily for the repayment of debt.
  • Assuming that the three properties currently under purchase and sale agreement, together with our Forest Park property, close at their currently negotiated purchase prices, those four dispositions would reflect an average price per square foot of approximately $250.

Dividends

  • On July 7, 2023, we announced that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $0.01 per share of common stock that will be paid on August 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 21, 2023.

Consolidation of Sponsored REIT

As of January 1, 2023, we consolidated the operations of our Monument Circle sponsored REIT into our financial statements. On October 29, 2021, we agreed to amend and restate our existing loan to Monument Circle that is secured by a mortgage on real estate owned by Monument Circle, which we refer to as the Sponsored REIT Loan. The amended and restated Sponsored REIT Loan extended the maturity date from December 6, 2022 to June 30, 2023 (subject to further extension to September 30, 2023), increased the aggregate principal amount of the loan from $21 million to $24 million, and included certain other modifications. On June 26, 2023, the maturity date was extended to September 30, 2023. In consideration of our agreement to amend and restate the Sponsored REIT Loan, we obtained from the stockholders of Monument Circle the right to vote their shares in favor of any sale of the property owned by Monument Circle any time on or after January 1, 2023. As a result of our obtaining this right to vote shares, GAAP variable interest entity (VIE) rules required us to consolidate Monument Circle as of January 1, 2023. A gain on consolidation of approximately $0.4 million was recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Additional information about the consolidation of Monument Circle can be found in Note 1, “Organization, Properties, Basis of Presentation, Financial Instruments, and Recent Accounting Standards – Variable Interest Entities (VIEs)” and Note 2, “Related Party Transactions and Investments in Non-Consolidated Entities - Management fees and interest income from loans”, in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO, Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and Sequential Same Store NOI and our definitions of FFO, AFFO and Sequential Same Store NOI can be found on Supplementary Schedules H and I.

2023 Net Income, FFO and Disposition Guidance

At this time, due primarily to economic conditions and uncertainty surrounding the timing and amount of proceeds received from property dispositions, we are continuing suspension of Net Income, FFO and property disposition guidance.

Real Estate Update

Supplementary schedules provide property information for the Company’s owned and consolidated properties as of June 30, 2023. The Company will also be filing an updated supplemental information package that will provide stockholders and the financial community with additional operating and financial data. The Company will file this supplemental information package with the SEC and make it available on its website at www.fspreit.com.

Today’s news release, along with other news about Franklin Street Properties Corp., is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

Earnings Call

A conference call is scheduled for August 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. To access the call, please dial 888-440-4368 and use conference ID 5398803. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 646-960-0856 and using conference ID 5398803. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain forward-looking statements, such as those relating to expectations for future potential leasing activity, expectations for future potential property dispositions, the payment of dividends and the repayment of debt in future periods, value creation/enhancement in future periods and expectations for growth and leasing activities in future periods that are based on current judgments and current knowledge of management and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, adverse changes in general economic or local market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential infectious disease outbreaks and terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, which may negatively affect the markets in which we and our tenants operate, inflation rates, increasing interest rates, disruptions in the debt markets, economic conditions in the markets in which we own properties, risks of a lessening of demand for the types of real estate owned by us, adverse changes in energy prices, which if sustained, could negatively impact occupancy and rental rates in the markets in which we own properties, including energy-influenced markets such as Dallas, Denver and Houston, and any delays in the timing of anticipated dispositions, changes in government regulations and regulatory uncertainty, uncertainty about governmental fiscal policy, geopolitical events and expenditures that cannot be anticipated, such as utility rate and usage increases, delays in construction schedules, unanticipated increases in construction costs, increases in the level of general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues as revenues decrease as a result of property dispositions, unanticipated repairs, additional staffing, insurance increases and real estate tax valuation reassessments. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, acquisitions, dispositions, performance or achievements. We will not update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform them to actual results or to changes in our expectations that occur after such date, other than as required by law.

Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Earnings Release
Supplementary Information
Table of Contents

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results

A-C

Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information

D

Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information

E

Percentage of Leased Space

F

Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned Portfolio

G

Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted

 

Funds From Operations (AFFO)

H

Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to Property Net

 

Operating Income (NOI) and Net Loss

I

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results
Supplementary Schedule A
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the

 

For the

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

$

36,257

 

 

$

40,831

 

 

$

74,024

 

 

$

82,628

 

Related party revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees and interest income from loans

 

 

 

 

 

467

 

 

 

 

 

 

927

 

Other

 

 

9

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

13

 

Total revenue

 

 

36,266

 

 

 

41,304

 

 

 

74,033

 

 

 

83,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate operating expenses

 

 

12,140

 

 

 

12,344

 

 

 

24,830

 

 

 

25,178

 

Real estate taxes and insurance

 

 

7,169

 

 

 

9,043

 

 

 

14,142

 

 

 

17,762

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,645

 

 

 

18,186

 

 

 

29,372

 

 

 

33,856

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,767

 

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

7,584

 

 

 

7,765

 

Interest

 

 

6,084

 

 

 

5,664

 

 

 

11,890

 

 

 

11,030

 

Total expenses

 

 

43,805

 

 

 

49,218

 

 

 

87,818

 

 

 

95,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67

)

 

 

 

Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

 

Impairment and loan loss reserve

 

 

 

 

 

(1,140

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,140

)

Gain on sale of properties and impairment of asset held for sale, net

 

 

(806

)

 

 

 

 

 

7,586

 

 

 

 

Loss before taxes

 

 

(8,345

)

 

 

(9,054

)

 

 

(5,872

)

 

 

(13,163

)

Tax expense

 

 

75

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

105

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,420

)

 

$

(9,110

)

 

$

(6,014

)

 

$

(13,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

103,330

 

 

 

103,193

 

 

 

103,283

 

 

 

103,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.13

)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results
Supplementary Schedule B
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

$

128,588

 

 

$

126,645

 

Buildings and improvements

 

 

1,362,939

 

 

 

1,388,869

 

Fixtures and equipment

 

 

11,612

 

 

 

11,151

 

 

 

 

1,503,139

 

 

 

1,526,665

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

 

421,180

 

 

 

423,417

 

Real estate assets, net

 

 

1,081,959

 

 

 

1,103,248

 

Acquired real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $20,962 and $20,243, respectively

 

 

8,828

 

 

 

10,186

 

Asset held for sale

 

 

8,860

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

6,697

 

 

 

6,632

 

Tenant rent receivables

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

2,201

 

Straight-line rent receivable

 

 

50,267

 

 

 

52,739

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

5,648

 

 

 

6,676

 

Related party mortgage loan receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $0 and $4,237, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

19,763

 

Other assets: derivative asset

 

 

 

 

 

4,358

 

Office computers and furniture, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,149 and $1,115, respectively

 

 

127

 

 

 

154

 

Deferred leasing commissions, net of accumulated amortization of $20,327 and $19,043, respectively

 

 

34,985

 

 

 

35,709

 

Total assets

 

$

1,199,309

 

 

$

1,241,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank note payable

 

$

75,000

 

 

$

48,000

 

Term loans payable, less unamortized financing costs of $529 and $250, respectively

 

 

124,471

 

 

 

164,750

 

Series A & Series B Senior Notes, less unamortized financing costs of $412 and $494, respectively

 

 

199,588

 

 

 

199,506

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

32,501

 

 

 

50,366

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

2,286

 

 

 

3,644

 

Tenant security deposits

 

 

5,666

 

 

 

5,710

 

Lease liability

 

 

550

 

 

 

759

 

Acquired unfavorable real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $537 and $574, respectively

 

 

153

 

 

 

195

 

Total liabilities

 

 

440,215

 

 

 

472,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 103,430,353 and 103,235,914 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,335,091

 

 

 

1,334,776

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

2,480

 

 

 

4,358

 

Accumulated distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

 

 

(578,487

)

 

 

(570,408

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

759,094

 

 

 

768,736

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,199,309

 

 

$

1,241,666

 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results
Supplementary Schedule C
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,014

)

 

$

(13,268

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

30,634

 

 

 

34,863

 

Amortization of above and below market leases

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(54

)

Amortization of other comprehensive income into interest expense

 

 

(1,726

)

 

 

 

Shares issued as compensation

 

 

315

 

 

 

394

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT

 

 

(394

)

 

 

 

Impairment and loan loss reserve

 

 

 

 

 

1,140

 

Gain on sale of properties and impairment of asset held for sale, net

 

 

(7,586

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tenant rent receivables

 

 

263

 

 

 

(673

)

Straight-line rents

 

 

322

 

 

 

(2,904

)

Lease acquisition costs

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(2,426

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(267

)

 

 

(1,153

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(8,747

)

 

 

(18,268

)

Accrued compensation

 

 

(1,358

)

 

 

(2,452

)

Tenant security deposits

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(400

)

Payment of deferred leasing commissions

 

 

(4,137

)

 

 

(5,033

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

474

 

 

 

(10,234

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property improvements, fixtures and equipment

 

 

(18,369

)

 

 

(21,496

)

Consolidation of Sponsored REIT

 

 

3,048

 

 

 

 

Proceeds received from sales of properties

 

 

28,098

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

12,777

 

 

 

(21,496

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to stockholders

 

 

(2,065

)

 

 

(51,924

)

Proceeds received from termination of interest rate swap

 

 

4,206

 

 

 

 

Stock repurchases

 

 

 

 

 

(4,843

)

Borrowings under bank note payable

 

 

62,000

 

 

 

60,000

 

Repayments of bank note payable

 

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Repayments of term loans payable

 

 

(40,000

)

 

 

 

Deferred financing costs

 

 

(2,327

)

 

 

(2,561

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(13,186

)

 

 

(4,328

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

65

 

 

 

(36,058

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

 

6,632

 

 

 

40,751

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

6,697

 

 

$

4,693

 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule D
Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information
(Unaudited & Approximated)

Commercial portfolio lease expirations (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

% of

Year

 

Square Feet

 

Portfolio

2023

 

177,038

 

2.8

%

2024

 

622,040

 

9.9

%

2025

 

438,551

 

7.0

%

2026

 

617,649

 

9.9

%

2027

 

334,289

 

5.3

%

Thereafter (2)

 

4,081,091

 

65.1

%

 

 

6,270,658

 

100.0

%

(1)

 

Percentages are determined based upon total square footage.

(2)

 

Includes 1,674,276 square feet of vacancies at our owned and consolidated properties as of June 30, 2023.

(dollars & square feet in 000's)

 

As of June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

Square

 

% of

State

 

Properties

 

Investment

 

Portfolio

 

Feet

 

Portfolio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Colorado

 

4

 

$

457,647

 

42.3

%

 

2,140

 

34.1

%

Texas

 

9

 

 

330,946

 

30.6

%

 

2,424

 

38.6

%

Georgia

 

1

 

 

52,444

 

4.9

%

 

160

 

2.6

%

Minnesota

 

3

 

 

119,425

 

11.0

%

 

758

 

12.1

%

Virginia

 

1

 

 

31,821

 

2.9

%

 

298

 

4.8

%

Florida

 

1

 

 

70,152

 

6.5

%

 

213

 

3.4

%

Indiana

 

1

 

 

19,524

 

1.8

%

 

214

 

3.4

%

North Carolina (a)

 

1

 

 

-

 

0.0

%

 

64

 

1.0

%

Total

 

21

 

$

1,081,959

 

100.0

%

 

6,271

 

100.0

%

(a)

 

Property was classified as an asset held for sale as of June 30, 2023.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule E
Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information
(Unaudited & Approximated)

Recurring Capital Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

Year to
Date

 

 

31-Mar-23

 

30-Jun-23

 

30-Jun-23

Tenant improvements

 

$

3,047

 

$

4,381

 

$

7,428

Deferred leasing costs

 

 

908

 

 

3,230

 

 

4,138

Non-investment capex

 

 

2,967

 

 

2,042

 

 

5,009

 

 

$

6,922

 

$

9,653

 

$

16,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

31-Mar-22

 

30-Jun-22

 

30-Sep-22

 

31-Dec-22

 

31-Dec-22

Tenant improvements

 

$

1,877

 

$

5,453

 

$

6,813

 

$

7,508

 

$

21,651

Deferred leasing costs

 

 

3,032

 

 

1,327

 

 

2,053

 

 

1,152

 

 

7,564

Non-investment capex

 

 

5,065

 

 

6,736

 

 

9,289

 

 

9,074

 

 

30,164

 

 

$

9,974

 

$

13,516

 

$

18,155

 

$

17,734

 

$

59,379

 

 

 

 

 

Square foot & leased percentages

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Owned Properties:

 

 

 

 

Number of properties (a)

 

20

 

 

21

 

Square feet

 

6,056,898

 

 

6,239,530

 

Leased percentage

 

75.7

%

 

75.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Property - Single Asset REIT (SAR):

 

 

 

 

Number of properties

 

1

 

 

 

Square feet

 

213,760

 

 

 

Leased percentage

 

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Owned and Consolidated Properties:

 

 

 

 

Number of properties

 

21

 

 

21

 

Square feet

 

6,270,658

 

 

6,239,530

 

Leased percentage

 

73.3

%

 

75.6

%

(a)

 

Includes property that was classified as an asset held for sale as of June 30, 2023.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule F
Percentage of Leased Space
(Unaudited & Estimated)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Leased (1)

 

Quarter

 

% Leased (1)

 

Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as of

 

Average %

 

as of

 

Average %

 

 

Property Name

 

Location

 

Square Feet

 

31-Mar-23

 

Leased (2)

 

30-Jun-23

 

Leased (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

FOREST PARK (3)

 

Charlotte, NC

 

64,198

 

78.4

%

 

78.4

%

 

78.4

%

 

78.4

%

2

 

PARK TEN

 

Houston, TX

 

157,609

 

90.8

%

 

86.6

%

 

90.8

%

 

90.8

%

3

 

PARK TEN PHASE II

 

Houston, TX

 

156,746

 

95.0

%

 

95.0

%

 

95.0

%

 

95.0

%

4

 

GREENWOOD PLAZA

 

Englewood, CO

 

196,236

 

66.3

%

 

66.3

%

 

66.3

%

 

66.3

%

5

 

ADDISON

 

Addison, TX

 

289,333

 

83.0

%

 

83.0

%

 

83.0

%

 

83.0

%

6

 

COLLINS CROSSING

 

Richardson, TX

 

300,887

 

97.1

%

 

96.8

%

 

97.1

%

 

97.1

%

7

 

INNSBROOK

 

Glen Allen, VA

 

298,183

 

47.8

%

 

47.8

%

 

81.3

%

 

81.3

%

8

 

LIBERTY PLAZA

 

Addison, TX

 

217,841

 

72.9

%

 

72.9

%

 

71.6

%

 

71.8

%

9

 

BLUE LAGOON

 

Miami, FL

 

213,182

 

98.5

%

 

98.5

%

 

98.5

%

 

98.5

%

10

 

ELDRIDGE GREEN

 

Houston, TX

 

248,399

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

11

 

121 SOUTH EIGHTH ST

 

Minneapolis, MN

 

298,121

 

84.5

%

 

84.5

%

 

79.6

%

 

82.2

%

12

 

801 MARQUETTE AVE

 

Minneapolis, MN

 

129,691

 

91.8

%

 

91.8

%

 

91.8

%

 

91.8

%

13

 

LEGACY TENNYSON CTR

 

Plano, TX

 

209,461

 

49.0

%

 

49.0

%

 

62.5

%

 

53.5

%

14

 

ONE LEGACY

 

Plano, TX

 

214,110

 

69.3

%

 

69.3

%

 

73.8

%

 

73.8

%

15

 

WESTCHASE I & II

 

Houston, TX

 

629,025

 

59.0

%

 

60.3

%

 

58.7

%

 

58.7

%

16

 

1999 BROADWAY

 

Denver, CO

 

682,639

 

61.9

%

 

65.2

%

 

61.0

%

 

61.6

%

17

 

1001 17TH STREET

 

Denver, CO

 

648,861

 

70.8

%

 

70.3

%

 

71.0

%

 

71.0

%

18

 

PLAZA SEVEN

 

Minneapolis, MN

 

330,096

 

65.0

%

 

71.6

%

 

64.4

%

 

64.3

%

19

 

PERSHING PLAZA

 

Atlanta, GA

 

160,145

 

79.8

%

 

79.8

%

 

79.8

%

 

79.8

%

20

 

600 17TH STREET

 

Denver, CO

 

612,135

 

80.5

%

 

79.3

%

 

80.8

%

 

80.6

%

 

 

OWNED PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

6,056,898

 

73.9

%

 

74.9

%

 

75.7

%

 

75.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

MONUMENT CIRCLE (4)

 

Charlotte, NC

 

213,760

 

4.1

%

 

4.1

%

 

4.1

%

 

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OWNED & CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO

 

6,270,658

 

71.5

%

 

72.5

%

 

73.3

%

 

73.2

%

(1)

 

% Leased as of month's end includes all leases that expire on the last day of the quarter.

(2)

 

Average quarterly percentage is the average of the end of the month leased percentage for each of the three months during the quarter.

(3)

 

Property was classified as an asset held for sale as of June 30, 2023.

(4)

 

Consolidated property as of January 1, 2023, which was previously was a managed property.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule G
Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned and Consolidated Portfolio
(Unaudited & Estimated)

The following table includes the largest 20 tenants in FSP’s owned and consolidated portfolio based on total square feet:

As of June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

Tenant

 

Sq Ft

 

Portfolio

1

 

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

 

248,399

 

4.0

%

2

 

EOG Resources, Inc.

 

169,167

 

2.7

%

3

 

US Government

 

168,573

 

2.7

%

4

 

Lennar Homes, LLC

 

155,808

 

2.5

%

5

 

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

 

120,979

 

1.9

%

6

 

Argo Data Resource Corporation

 

114,200

 

1.8

%

7

 

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, LLP

 

101,296

 

1.6

%

8

 

Commonwealth of Virginia

 

100,010

 

1.6

%

9

 

Deluxe Corporation

 

98,922

 

1.6

%

10

 

Ping Identity Corp.

 

89,856

 

1.4

%

11

 

Permian Resources Operating, LLC

 

67,856

 

1.1

%

12

 

Bread Financial Payments, Inc.

 

67,274

 

1.1

%

13

 

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

 

66,304

 

1.1

%

14

 

Hall and Evans LLC

 

65,878

 

1.0

%

15

 

Cyxtera Management, Inc.

 

61,826

 

1.0

%

16

 

Precision Drilling (US) Corporation

 

59,569

 

0.9

%

17

 

EMC Corporation

 

57,100

 

0.9

%

18

 

ID Software, LLC

 

57,100

 

0.9

%

19

 

Olin Corporation

 

54,080

 

0.9

%

20

 

Unique Vacations, Inc.

 

53,119

 

0.8

%

 

 

Total

 

1,977,316

 

31.5

%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule H
Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and
Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO and AFFO is shown below and a definition of FFO and AFFO is provided on Supplementary Schedule I. Management believes FFO and AFFO are used broadly throughout the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry as measurements of performance. The Company has included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO definition as of May 17, 2016 in the table and notes that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. The Company’s computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO or AFFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define FFO or AFFO differently.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and AFFO:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,420

)

 

$

(9,110

)

 

$

(6,014

)

 

$

(13,268

)

Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

 

 

 

Impairment and loan loss reserve

 

 

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,140

 

Gain on sale of properties and impairment of asset held for sale, net

 

 

806

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,586

)

 

 

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

 

14,633

 

 

 

18,141

 

 

 

29,342

 

 

 

33,802

 

NAREIT FFO

 

 

7,019

 

 

 

10,171

 

 

 

15,348

 

 

 

21,674

 

Lease Acquisition costs

 

 

91

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

165

 

Funds From Operations (FFO)

 

$

7,110

 

 

$

10,257

 

 

$

15,517

 

 

$

21,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds From Operations (FFO)

 

$

7,110

 

 

$

10,257

 

 

$

15,517

 

 

$

21,839

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

672

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

 

1,007

 

Shares issued as compensation

 

 

315

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

394

 

Straight-line rent

 

 

653

 

 

 

(1,688

)

 

 

322

 

 

 

(2,904

)

Tenant improvements

 

 

(4,381

)

 

 

(5,453

)

 

 

(7,428

)

 

 

(7,330

)

Leasing commissions

 

 

(3,230

)

 

 

(1,327

)

 

 

(4,138

)

 

 

(4,359

)

Non-investment capex

 

 

(2,042

)

 

 

(6,736

)

 

 

(5,009

)

 

 

(11,801

)

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

 

$

(903

)

 

$

(4,072

)

 

$

907

 

 

$

(3,154

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.13

)

FFO

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.21

 

AFFO

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)

 

 

103,330

 

 

 

103,193

 

 

 

103,283

 

 

 

103,441

 

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on mortgage loans, properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs.

Other real estate companies and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, may define this term in a different manner. We have included the NAREIT FFO as of May 17, 2016 in the table and note that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, FFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

The Company also evaluates performance based on Adjusted Funds From Operations, which we refer to as AFFO. The Company defines AFFO as (1) FFO, (2) excluding loss on extinguishment of debt that is non-cash, (3) excluding our proportionate share of FFO and including distributions received, from non-consolidated REITs, (4) excluding the effect of straight-line rent, (5) plus the amortization of deferred financing costs, (6) plus the value of shares issued as compensation and (7) less recurring capital expenditures that are generally for maintenance of properties, which we call non-investment capex or are second generation capital expenditures. Second generation costs include re-tenanting space after a tenant vacates, which include tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

We exclude development/redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We also exclude first generation leasing costs, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned for at acquisition.

AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. Other real estate companies may define this term in a different manner. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, AFFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release
Supplementary Schedule I
Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Income

Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

The Company provides property performance based on Net Operating Income, which we refer to as NOI. Management believes that investors are interested in this information. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) plus general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges, interest expense, less equity in earnings of nonconsolidated REITs, interest income, management fee income, hedge ineffectiveness, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the sale of assets and excludes non-property specific income and expenses. The information presented includes footnotes and the data is shown by region with properties owned in the periods presented, which we call Sequential Same Store. The comparative Sequential Same Store results include properties held for all periods presented. We exclude properties that have been placed in service, but that do not have operating activity for all periods presented, dispositions and significant nonrecurring income such as bankruptcy settlements and lease termination fees. NOI, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or loss as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company’s liquidity or its ability to make distributions. The calculations of NOI and Sequential Same Store are shown in the following table:

 

 

Rentable
Square Feet

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Inc

 

%

 

(in thousands)

 

or RSF

 

30-Jun-23

 

31-Mar-23

 

(Dec)

 

Change

 

Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

East

 

362

 

$

553

 

 

$

478

 

 

$

75

 

 

15.7

 

%

MidWest

 

758

 

 

1,718

 

 

 

2,239

 

 

 

(521

)

 

(23.3

)

%

South

 

2,797

 

 

8,128

 

 

 

7,933

 

 

 

195

 

 

2.5

 

%

West

 

2,140

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

6,422

 

 

 

(10

)

 

(0.2

)

%

Property NOI* from Owned Properties

 

6,057

 

 

16,811

 

 

 

17,072

 

 

 

(261

)

 

(1.5

)

%

Disposition and Acquisition Properties (a)

 

214

 

 

(240

)

 

 

668

 

 

 

(908

)

 

(5.1

)

%

NOI*

 

6,271

 

$

16,571

 

 

$

17,740

 

 

$

(1,169

)

 

(6.6

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sequential Same Store

 

 

 

$

16,811

 

 

$

17,072

 

 

$

(261

)

 

(1.5

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less Nonrecurring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items in NOI* (b)

 

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

(991

)

 

6.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sequential Same Store

 

 

 

$

16,510

 

 

$

15,780

 

 

$

730

 

 

4.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation to

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

30-Jun-23

 

31-Mar-23

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

$

(8,420

)

 

$

2,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment and loan loss reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of properties, net

 

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

(8,392

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fee income

 

 

 

 

(427

)

 

 

(374

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

14,645

 

 

 

14,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of above/below market leases

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

3,768

 

 

 

3,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

6,084

 

 

 

5,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-property specific items, net

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI*

 

 

 

$

16,571

 

 

$

17,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

 

We define Disposition and Acquisition Properties as properties that were sold or acquired or consolidated and do not have operating activity for all periods presented.

(b)

 

Nonrecurring Items in NOI include proceeds from bankruptcies, lease termination fees or other significant nonrecurring income or expenses, which may affect comparability.

*Excludes NOI from investments in and interest income from secured loans to non-consolidated REITs.