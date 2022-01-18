Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Tax Composition of 2021 Distributions

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today the tax composition of its 2021 distributions. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of FSP distributions.

Ticker Symbol: FSP Common Stock (CUSIP # 35471R106) Record

Date Payable

Date Total Distribution

per Share 2021 Taxable Ordinary

Dividend 2021 Taxable Qualified

Dividend (1) 2021 Total Capital Gain

Distribution (2) 2021 Return of

Capital 2021 Unrecap. Section 1250

Gain (3) Section 199A

Distribution 1/29/21 2/18/21 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 0.090000 $ - $ 0.058100 $ - 4/16/21 5/7/21 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 0.090000 $ - $ 0.058100 $ - 7/16/21 8/5/21 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 0.090000 $ - $ 0.058100 $ - 10/22/21 11/11/21 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 0.090000 $ - $ 0.058100 $ - 12/31/21 1/12/22 $ 0.32 $ - $ - $ 0.320000 $ - $ 0.206576 $ - Totals $ 0.68 $ - $ - $ 0.680000 $ - $ 0.438976 $ -

(1) 2021 Total Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amount. (2) Amounts reported in 2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution will be Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) Section 897 Capital Gains and will be reported in Box 2f of the Form 1099-DIV. For purposes of IRC Section 1061, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a of the Form 1099-DIV are from sales of assets that either generated IRC Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. IRC Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”. (3) Unrecaptured IRC Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount and will be reported in Box 2b of the Form 1099-DIV.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006250/en/