Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Street Properties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSP   US35471R1068

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
2.810 USD   -1.75%
04:57pFranklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of 380 Interlocken Crescent and 390 Interlocken Crescent for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $102.5 Million
BU
08/10Janney Lowers Fair Value Estimate of Franklin Street Properties to $4 From $4.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/05B. Riley Lowers Franklin Street Properties' PT to $4.50 from $6 Given Reduction to Net Asset Value Estimate, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of 380 Interlocken Crescent and 390 Interlocken Crescent for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $102.5 Million

08/31/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the completion of the sale of 380 Interlocken Crescent and 390 Interlocken Crescent in Broomfield, Colorado (together, the “Property”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $102.5 million.

The Company expects to record an aggregate gain of approximately $24 million in the third quarter of 2022 in connection with the sale of the Property.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSP, commented as follows:

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the sale of the Property. We intend to use proceeds from the sale of the Property primarily for debt reduction.”

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain forward-looking statements based on current judgments and current knowledge of management, which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
04:57pFranklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of 380 Interlocke..
BU
08/10Janney Lowers Fair Value Estimate of Franklin Street Properties to $4 From $4.50, Maint..
MT
08/05B. Riley Lowers Franklin Street Properties' PT to $4.50 from $6 Given Reduction to Net ..
MT
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Franklin Street Properties Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/02FRANKLIN STREET : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES : Q2 2022 Supplemental Operating Data
PU
08/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/02Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/02Earnings Flash (FSP) FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES Posts Q2 Revenue $41.3M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,86 $
Average target price 4,17 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George John Carter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter Senior Vice President & Director-Acquisitions
John G. Demeritt Senior VP, Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.-51.93%295
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-30.71%12 509
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION4.18%8 558
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.15%6 530
DEXUS-22.03%6 419
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-26.21%5 731