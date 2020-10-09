Log in
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
Franklin Street Properties Corp. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/09/2020

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, payable on November 12, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 245 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,89 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,9x
Yield 2020 9,23%
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 90,8%
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,38 $
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.-54.44%419
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-40.24%13 100
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-24.28%8 018
DEXUS-21.62%7 160
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-25.00%7 056
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-35.32%6 251
