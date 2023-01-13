Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Franklin Street Properties Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FSP   US35471R1068

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
3.110 USD   -0.96%
04:32pFranklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2022Insider Buy: Franklin Street Properties
MT
2022Transcript : Franklin Street Properties Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/13/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, payable on February 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2023.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,19 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 3,17 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George John Carter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter Senior Vice President & Director-Acquisitions
John G. Demeritt Senior VP, Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.15.02%324
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.3.23%11 164
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.72%7 499
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.25%6 021
DEXUS3.48%5 985
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION5.20%4 755