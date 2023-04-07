Advanced search
    FSP   US35471R1068

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
1.420 USD   -2.07%
11:31aFranklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/19Franklin Street Properties Corp.(NYSEAM:FSP) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
03/19Franklin Street Properties Corp.(NYSEAM:FSP) dropped from S&P 600
CI
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/07/2023 | 11:31am EDT
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, payable on May 11, 2023 to stockholders of record as of April 21, 2023.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 154 M - -
Net income 2023 -18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,89x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George John Carter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter Senior Vice President & Director-Acquisitions
John G. Demeritt Senior VP, Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.-47.99%147
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-21.43%8 323
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-4.93%7 221
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.80%5 596
DEXUS-1.55%5 470
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-3.32%3 815
