  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Street Properties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSP   US35471R1068

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Street Properties Corp. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/06/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, payable on August 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 16, 2021.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Source: Franklin Street Properties Corp.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 M - -
Net income 2021 11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,9x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,35 $
Average target price 5,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.22.43%594
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.22.79%18 698
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.57%10 503
DEXUS13.51%8 966
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.95%8 479
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION21.06%8 426