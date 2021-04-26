Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Street Properties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSP

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Street Properties Corp. : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

04/26/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company” or “FSP”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it expects to release its results for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call/webcast with the investment community to discuss the results at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-464-8240. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-902-6521. To access the call from Canada, please dial 1-866-605-3852. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Source: Franklin Street Properties Corp.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
04:33pFRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/20FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
04/16FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
04/15FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/08FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
03/01FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES  : Extends Lease Agreement With CITGO Petroleum
MT
03/01FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.  : Announces Lease Extension with CITGO Petrole..
BU
02/26FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES  : Code of Business Conduct
PU
02/26FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES  : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Char..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 215 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -91,7x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,13 $
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.25.86%590
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.12.19%16 552
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION18.90%10 861
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.59%8 732
DEXUS6.91%8 337
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION16.78%7 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ