Franklin Street Properties : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter

2. Selection of Director Nominees. Establish criteria for NCG Committee-recommended director nominees, which shall include a description of any specific, minimum qualifications that the NCG Committee believes must be met by an NCG Committee-recommended nominee and a description of any specific qualities or skills that the NCG Committee believes are necessary for one or more of the Company's directors to possess. The criteria for NCG Committee-recommended director nominees shall be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the Company's annual meeting of stockholders or otherwise publicly disclosed by the Company and may be amended from time to time by the NCG Committee.

Upon identifying individuals qualified to become members of the Board, consistent with the criteria approved by the NCG Committee, recommend that the Board nominate the director nominees for election at each annual meeting of stockholders (or special meeting of stockholders at which directors are to be elected). In circumstances that it deems appropriate, the NCG Committee may also request that the full Board consider for nomination additional director candidates that may or may not meet the minimum qualifications for a candidate to be recommended by the NCG Committee.