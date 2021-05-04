Franklin Street Properties : Q1 2021 Supplemental Operating Data
05/04/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Supplemental Operating & Financial Data
401 Edgewater Place ~Wakefield, MA 01880
781.557.1300.~ www.fspreit.com
First Quarter 2021
Table of Contents
Page
Page
Company Information
3
Tenant Analysis and Leasing Activity
Tenants by Industry
18
Key Financial Data
20 Largest Tenants with Annualized Rent and Remaining Term
19-20
Financial Highlights
4
Leasing Activity
21
Income Statements
5
Lease Expirations by Square Feet
22
Balance Sheets
6
Lease Expirations with Annualized Rent per Square Foot
23
Cash Flow Statements
7
Redevelopment Activity
24
Property Net Operating Income (NOI)
8
Capital Expenditures
25
Reconciliation
Transaction Activity
26
FFO & AFFO
9
EBITDA
10
Loan Portfolio of Secured Real Estate
27
Property NOI
11
Net Asset Value Components
28
Debt Summary
12
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions
Capital Analysis
13
FFO
29
EBITDA and NOI
30
Owned and Managed Portfolio Overview
14-17
AFFO
31
All financial information contained in this supplemental information package is unaudited. In addition, certain statements contained in this supplemental information package may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although FSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from FSP's current expectations include adverse changes in general economic or local market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential infectious disease outbreaks and terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, which may negatively affect the markets in which we and our tenants operate, increasing interest rates, disruptions in the debt markets, economic conditions in the markets in which we own properties, risks of a lessening of demand for the types of real estate owned by us, adverse changes in energy prices, which if sustained, could negatively impact occupancy and rental rates in the markets in which we own properties, including energy-influenced markets such as Dallas, Denver and Houston, any inability to dispose of properties on acceptable terms and any delays in the timing of any such anticipated dispositions, changes in government regulations and regulatory uncertainty, uncertainty about governmental fiscal policy, geopolitical events and expenditures that cannot be anticipated such as utility rate and usage increases, delays in construction schedules, unanticipated increases in construction costs, unanticipated repairs, additional staffing, insurance increases and real estate tax valuation reassessments. FSP assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
Dominion Towers, Denver, CO
March 31, 2021| Page 2
Company Information
Overview
Snapshot (as of March 31, 2021)
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business
Corporate Headquarters
Wakefield, MA
Fiscal Year-End
31-Dec
district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets.
Total Properties
34 (1)
FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current
Total Square Feet
9.7 Million (1)
income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment
Trading Symbol
FSP
trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. FSP's real estate operations include property acquisitions and
Exchange
NYSE
dispositions, short-term financing, leasing, development and asset management.
American
Common Shares Outstanding 107,328,199
Our Business
Quarterly Dividend
$0.09
Dividend Yield
6.6%
As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of real estate consisting of 33 operating
Total Market Capitalization
$1.5 Billion (2)
properties, one redevelopment property and two managed Sponsored REITs. From time-to-time, the Company
Insider Holdings
4.72%
may acquire, develop or redevelop real estate, make additional secured loans or acquire one of its Sponsored REITs.
The Company may also pursue, on a selective basis, the sale of its properties in order to take advantage of the value
creation and demand for its properties, or for geographic or property specific reasons.
Management Team
George J. Carter
Jeffrey B. Carter
Chief Executive Officer and
President and Chief Investment
Chairman of the Board
Officer
John G. Demeritt
Scott H. Carter
Executive Vice President, Chief
Executive Vice President, General
Financial Officer and Treasurer
Counsel and Secretary
John F. Donahue
Eriel Anchondo
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President and
Pershing Park Plaza, Atlanta, GA
Chief Operating Officer
Inquiries
Inquiries should be directed to: Georgia Touma
877.686.9496 or InvestorRelations@fspreit.com
Includes both operating and redevelopment properties.
Total Market Capitalization is the closing share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding plus total debt outstanding.
March 31, 2021| Page 3
Summary of Financial Highlights
(in thousands except per share amounts, SF & number of properties)
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
Income Items:
Rental revenue
$
58,623
$
59,408
$
61,834
$
60,398
$
62,567
Total revenue
59,039
59,810
62,247
60,808
62,983
Net income (loss)
(6,460)
37,440
(1,679)
(2,075)
(1,071)
Adjusted EBITDA (a)*
26,556
26,409
29,334
29,139
30,325
FFO*
18,005
17,466
20,446
20,194
21,292
AFFO*
4,384
4,867
3,452
165
3,101
Per Share Data:
EPS
$
(0.06)
$
0.35
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
FFO*
$
0.17
$
0.16
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.20
AFFO*
$
0.04
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
0.03
Weighted Average Shares (diluted)
107,328
107,328
107,328
107,287
107,269
Closing share price
$
5.45
$
4.37
$
3.66
$
5.09
$
5.73
Dividend declared
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.09
Balance Sheet Items:
Real estate, net
$
1,601,613
$
1,602,016
$
1,649,649
$
1,645,898
$
1,639,196
Other assets, net
187,820
191,168
190,372
189,537
208,431
Total assets, net
1,789,433
1,793,184
1,840,021
1,835,435
1,847,627
Total liabilities, net
1,033,849
1,025,093
1,102,556
1,089,432
1,090,309
Shareholders' equity
755,584
768,091
737,465
746,003
757,318
Market Capitalization and Debt:
Total Market Capitalization (b)
$
1,532,439
$
1,392,524
$
1,392,821
$
1,546,301
$
1,614,653
Total debt outstanding (excluding unamortized financing costs)
$
947,500
$
923,500
$
1,000,000
$
1,000,000
$
1,000,000
Debt to Total Market Capitalization
61.8%
66.3%
71.8%
64.7%
61.9%
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (a)*
8.9
8.7
8.5
8.6
8.1
Operating Properties Leasing Statistics (c):
Operating properties assets
33
32
32
32
32
Operating properties total SF
9,548,810
9,331,489
9,526,822
9,508,226
9,506,513
Operating properties % leased
81.9%
85.0%
85.6%
84.5%
85.4%
Includes a $3,084 (or $12,336 annualized) charge during the three months ended December 31, 2020 from a lease write-off of a tenant in the travel industry that filed for bankruptcy on December 21, 2020, and includes accrued rent (all of which was included within rental revenue). Management believes excluding the impact of this write-off may be more useful in making period to period comparisons of our leverage ratio, and if such write-off were excluded, our Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBIDTA* ratio would have been 7.8 at December 31, 2020.
Total Market Capitalization is the closing share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding plus total debt outstanding on that date.
Excludes redevelopment properties.
See pages 9 & 10 for reconciliations of Net income or loss to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, and the Appendix for Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions beginning on page 29.
March 31, 2021| Page 4
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Year Ended
31-Mar-21
31-Mar-20
30-Jun-20
30-Sep-20
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-20
Revenue:
Rental
$
58,623
$
62,567
$
60,398
$
61,834
$
59,408
$
244,207
Related party revenue:
Management fees and interest income from loans
410
403
405
400
402
1,610
Other
6
13
5
13
-
31
Total revenue
59,039
62,983
60,808
62,247
59,810
245,848
Expenses:
Real estate operating expenses
15,939
17,298
15,470
16,730
17,442
66,940
Real estate taxes and insurance
12,366
11,762
12,307
12,279
12,042
48,390
Depreciation and amortization
24,381
22,338
22,245
22,076
21,899
88,558
General and administrative
4,146
3,525
3,817
3,817
3,838
14,997
Interest
8,600
9,063
8,980
8,953
9,030
36,026
Total expenses
65,432
63,986
62,819
63,855
64,251
254,911
Gain on sale of property
-
-
-
-
41,928
41,928
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(6,393)
(1,003)
(2,011)
(1,608)
37,487
32,865
Tax expense on income
67
68
64
71
47
250
Net income (loss)
$
(6,460)
$
(1,071)
$
(2,075)
$
(1,679)
$
37,440
$
32,615
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
Franklin Street Properties Corporation published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:54:08 UTC.