    FT   US3551451038

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
Franklin Universal Trust : Declares Monthly Distribution

07/20/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a distribution of $0.0425 per share, payable August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: July 29, 2021).

Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton’s Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund’s share price may decline. Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes. When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund’s share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall. The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager’s investment decisions will produce the desired results. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund’s investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,51 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 5,50%
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
EV / Sales 2019 17,1x
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Gaston R. Gardey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Rosselot Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Harris J. Ashton Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST12.42%208
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.40%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.24.76%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND17.37%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.21%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.47%2 624