Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth in income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks. Within the high yield portion of the portfolio, it uses fundamental research to invest in a diversified portfolio of bonds. Within the utility portion of the portfolio, it focuses on companies with attractive dividend yields and with a history of increasing their dividends. It invests in various industrial sectors, such as Electric Utilities, machinery, metals and mining, multi utilities, oil, gas and consumable fuels, auto components, beverages, biotechnology, building products, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, and consumer finance. Franklin Advisers, Inc. is its investment manager.

