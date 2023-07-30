Date Title Link
2023-07-31 FT Section 19 Notice as of 07/31/23 Link
2023-06-30 FT Section 19 Notice as of 06/30/23 Link
2023-06-30 Portfolio Holdings - Franklin Universal Trust Link
2023-06-30 Franklin Universal Trust Fact Sheet - Closed End Link
2023-05-31 FT Section 19 Notice as of 05/31/23 Link
2023-05-31 Franklin Universal Trust Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2023-04-30 Franklin Universal Trust Semiannual Report Link
2023-04-28 FT Section 19 Notice as of 04/28/23 Link
2023-03-31 FT Section 19 Notice as of 03/31/23 Link
2023-02-28 FT Section 19 Notice as of 02/28/23 Link
2023-01-31 FT Section 19 Notice as of 01/31/23 Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-11-30 Franklin Universal Trust Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-10-31 Franklin Universal Trust Annual Report Link

