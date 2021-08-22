Log in
    FT   US3551451038

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
  Report
Franklin Universal Trust : Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

08/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ('TDF') Announces Distribution
From Franklin Templeton
contact Franklin Templeton
Telephone (800) 342-5236

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, August 20, 2021. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

Franklin Universal Trust published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 14:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
