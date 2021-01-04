Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Universal Trust    FT

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Universal Trust : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

01/04/2021 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Templeton Global Income Fund ('GIM') Announces Distribution
From Franklin Templeton
contact Franklin Templeton
Telephone 1-800-342-5236

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 4, 2021. Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0161 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: January 14, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

Franklin Universal Trust published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 19:03:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Anno..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Declares Monthly Distribution
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distri..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Mo..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI&rd..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Anno..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Fund Fact Sheet - Advisor
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Fund Fact Sheet - A, C
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distri..
PU
2020FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Mo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,51 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 5,50%
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2019 17,1x
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Franklin Universal Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,49 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Senior Vice President
Gaston R. Gardey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harris J. Ashton Independent Trustee
Edith E. Holiday Independent Trustee
Larry D. Thompson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST0.00%188
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.00%7 138
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%3 422
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.05%2 517
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.00%2 365
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.00%2 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ