Franklin Universal Trust : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 4, 2021. Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0161 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: January 14, 2021).

