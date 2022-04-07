Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Universal Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   US3551451038

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 10:10:32 am EDT
8.140 USD   -0.25%
10:43aFranklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
03/30Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
03/07Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Distribution from Net Investment Income, Payable on March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: April 14, 2022).

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For further information on Franklin Universal Trust, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,9 M - -
Net income 2021 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 63,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Senior Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Harris J. Ashton Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST-3.55%205
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.33%10 323
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.79%6 476
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.71%4 634
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.08%4 449
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.14%3 221