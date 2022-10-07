Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Franklin Universal Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   US3551451038

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59 2022-10-07 pm EDT
6.535 USD   -1.35%
01:35pFranklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
09/29Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
09/08Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution

10/07/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: October 14, 2022).

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For further information on Franklin Universal Trust, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
01:35pFranklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distrib..
BU
09/29Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notific..
BU
09/08Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distrib..
BU
09/08Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Distribution, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
08/30Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notific..
BU
08/05Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distrib..
BU
08/05Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Distribution, Payable on August 31, 2022
CI
07/28Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notific..
BU
07/08Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Distrib..
BU
07/08Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Distribution, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 14,9 M - -
Net income 2021 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 63,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Franklin Universal Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Senior Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Harris J. Ashton Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST-21.70%166
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.95%9 002
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-12.85%5 183
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.06%3 650
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.61%3 561
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-15.30%3 408