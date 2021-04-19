Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Franklin Wireless Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKWL

FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.

(FKWL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Franklin Wireless Corporation - FKWL

04/19/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin Wireless Corporation ("Franklin Wireless" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FKWL).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Wireless and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 9, 2021, Franklin Wireless issued a press release announcing that the Company "has been notified that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin."  Verizon Wireless's recall was prompted by reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the devices overheating, posing a fire hazard. 

On this news, Franklin Wireless's stock price fell $4.07 per share, or 23.49%, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-franklin-wireless-corporation---fkwl-301272026.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
04/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
04/19FRANKLIN WIRELESS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Act..
BU
04/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
04/16INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
04/16FKWL CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
04/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
04/12FRANKLIN WIRELESS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Franklin ..
BU
04/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
04/09INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Frank..
BU
04/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Franklin Wireless..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ