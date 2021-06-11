Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Franklin Wireless Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FKWL   US3551841022

FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.

(FKWL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL)

06/11/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin Wireless Corp. (“Franklin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FKWL) securities between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Franklin purports to be a leading provider of intelligent wireless solutions such as mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices.

On April 1, 2021, Franklin stated that it “ha[d] been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot device.” It also stated that the Company was “working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.35, or 1.65%, to close at $20.77 per share on April 5, 2021, the next trading session, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 8, 2021, media reported that Verizon Wireless is recalling certain hotspot devices. According to CNBC, Verizon “is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the lithium ion battery can overheat, creating a fire and burning hazard.” Moreover, the “recall impacts Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp and sold between April 2017 and March 2021.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.82, or 14%, to close at $17.33 per share on April 8, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin stated that its customer Verizon Wireless “has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin.” The Company stated that “[a]t this time, fewer than 20 report of trouble have been received with over 2 million devices in [sic] sold over the last three and a half years.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.07, or nearly 23%, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Franklin’s hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company’s customers would recall Franklin’s devices; (3) that, as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 15, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/08FRANKLIN WIRELESS  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Loomi..
PR
06/04FRANKLIN WIRELESS  : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Frank..
PR
06/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/28DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
05/26FRANKLIN WIRELESS  : Announces Rapid Subscriber Growth for Its Pintrac Mobile De..
AQ
05/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Narrowly Lower This Afternoon
MT
05/19FRANKLIN WIRELESS  : Lake Street Adjusts Franklin Wireless PT to $16 From $28, M..
MT
05/18FRANKLIN WIRELESS  : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Franklin Wir..
PR
05/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Wireless Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 9,64 $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
O. C. Kim President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Gary Nelson Chairman
Yun J. Lee Chief Operating Officer
Johnathan Chee Independent Director
Heidy Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.-58.98%112
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.61%231 908
ERICSSON AB11.29%43 787
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.25%39 035
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.25.00%36 068
NOKIA OYJ42.84%30 891