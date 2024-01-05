EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024

Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html



